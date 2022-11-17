Man charged with second-degree murder in 2018 homicide

A 38-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday in connection with the 2018 homicide of Michael Wagnies.

Wade Thompson of the Minto area appeared in Fredericton provincial court where the charges were laid, according to an RCMP release.

RCMP were called to a home in Minto on Aug. 1, 2018, around 10:15 a.m. where they found the 62-year-old Wagnies dead.

Thompson was arrested on March 3 of this year in connection with the investigation and remanded into custody on "unrelated matters," according to the release.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.