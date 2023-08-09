Search for 2 elderly brothers missing at sea in northeastern N.B. suspended

A search for two elderly brothers who failed to return from a fishing outing Monday afternoon in northeastern New Brunswick has been suspended.

Officials believe Aldéric Thibodeau, 75, and Léandre Thibodeau, 82, whose overturned boat was recovered Tuesday morning near Portage Island, south of Neguac, have died, according to Maj. Chris Simm, of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax.

"Based on how long they've been in the water for, we don't believe at this time that there's any hope of survivability," he said.

The case has been handed over to the RCMP as a missing persons case, as of noon Wednesday.

Members of the RCMP's underwater recovery team from across Atlantic Canada are expected to arrive Thursday or Friday, said Sgt. Patrick Dupont, of the Neguac detachment.

'It affects the whole community'

"We still have a job to do. We have to locate these individuals. So they're missing until they're found," he said.

Family members have been notified, said Dupont. They're doing "as well as anyone could be in such circumstances."

"It affects the whole community," he said. "Being on the Acadian Peninsula, everyone uses the water. We have local fishermen that know the area as well, so every time there's a local loss, it affects the whole community."

Life jackets found Tuesday night

The difficult decision comes after search crews located two life jackets and some clothing Tuesday night, which relatives positively identified as belonging to the two men, said Simm. A gas tank believed to be theirs was also recovered, according to the RCMP.

Their overturned boat — a 14- to 16-foot red dory — had been recovered several hours earlier, around 8:30 a.m.

Officials believe they capsized on Monday, said Simm.

Maj. Chris Simm, the officer in charge of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, said although there were only light winds in Brantville on Monday, it was 'quite choppy' with 'a lot of breaking waves' around the sand dunes, where the overturned boat was located. Officials believe the boat capsized on Monday, around that area, he said. (CBC)

The men were last seen around 1 p.m. at the wharf on Robertson Brook Road in Brantville, near Tabusintac, when they went out fishing for mackerel.

Although both men have been described as experienced fishermen who sailed the area extensively, the water is about 18 C and officials don't believe they were wearing life jackets or survival suits, Simm said.

We wanted to search for as long as possible to give every hope and every opportunity that we would find them alive. - Chris Simm, Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre

"We believe about 16 hours of survivability would be the maximum that they could survive in the water," based on their age, weight and physical fitness, he said. "We've been now searching for almost 48 hours. … So we really went above and beyond.

"We wanted to search for as long as possible to give every hope and every opportunity that we would find them alive."

Crews searched about 2,450 square kilometres for the two men, said Maj. Chris Simm, of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax. (Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre)

Crews also expanded the search beyond the "high probability" area of about 144 square kilometres, where the men were believed to be fishing, to about 2,450 square kilometres, as far south west as the Miramichi area, taking currents and drift into account, Simm noted.

"It was a huge search effort."

A total of nine vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard, Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and other local assets, such as the Tracadie Fire Department, assisted in the search, in addition to a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from Greenwood, he said.

"It's a really unfortunate conclusion to the incident and our thoughts are with the families of the two men and the community who will feel their loss."

"It's a tragedy for the people from the area," Tracadie Mayor Denis Losier said in French. "We share the sorrow of the family and hope they're found as quickly as possible."

Tracadie-Sheila MLA Keith Chiasson agreed. "It's such a sad story," he said in French. "People from Brantville are close-knit and it shakes everyone."

The RCMP are not asking people to help continue the water search right now, said Dupont.

But if anyone sees anything that might help with the investigation, such as clothing or other objects in the water or on shore, they're asked to contact the Neguac detachment, he said.

"Any information is good information at this point."

When last seen, Aldéric Thibodeau was wearing an orange ball cap, green rubber fishing boots and a grey jacket.

Léandre Thibodeau was last seen wearing a yellow rain jacket, a white T-shirt and grey pants.