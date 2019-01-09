Searches target alleged organized crime in Edmundston area

Members of three police agencies are conducting drug searches in the Edmundston area on Wednesday.

According to Radio-Canada, officers from the RCMP, Edmundston Police Force, and the Sûreté du Québec are searching a home on Bellevue Street in Edmundston. Officers are also searching a property in Saint-Jacques.

A Sûreté du Québec spokesperson told Radio-Canada the searches are related to a counter-narcotics operation taking place mostly in Quebec.

While a specific crime group was not mentioned, the searches are being carried out by the National Organized Crime Squad, which is meant to target heads of organized crime.

The operation is expected to last all day, with 150 officers participating in both provinces.

RCMP said they couldn't comment because the operation is being directed by the Quebec provincial police.