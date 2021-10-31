Search ongoing for vehicle that drove off of ferry in Kingston Peninsula

The search for a vehicle that drove off of a ferry at the Gondola Point ferry terminal Saturday evening in the Kingston Peninsula is ongoing Sunday.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston said Hampton RCMP and first responders attended a call that a vehicle had driven off of one of the ferries at the ferry terminal just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

"An immediate search was commenced, fire departments having boats in the water," said Johnston.

Hampton RCMP and the underwater recovery team were still on scene as of 11 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had still not been located.

It's unknown how many occupants were in the vehicle.

Johnston said the incident is not being classified as fatal at this time.

The investigation continues. Johnston confirmed the vehicle drove off of ferry that was not operational.

The ferry service was not in operation Saturday or Sunday due to an ongoing strike by some CUPE workers in the province.