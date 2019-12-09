RCMP searching for missing Bouctouche-area woman

RCMP are searching for a missing 36-year-old Bouctouche-area woman who disappeared over the weekend.

Alexis Cook of McIntosh Hill was last seen around 3 a.m. on Sunday after attending a Christmas party at the Wingate Hotel in Dieppe.

Cook was reported missing later the same day. RCMP have followed up several leads but say they haven't been able to find her.

Cook is four feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She has brown eyes, dark hair that's dyed red and was last seen wearing a red winter jacket and black pants.

