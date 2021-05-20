Search of Bathurst quarry for teenage girl could take days, but city hopeful

A search area connected to the disappearance of a Bathurst teenager could take several days, but searchers haven't given up hope of finding her, says a city spokesperson.

About 30 members of the Bathurst police, RCMP and search and rescue organizations continued Thursday to comb through a four-hectare quarry site next to Highway 11 and St. Anne Street for clues to what happened to 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau.

Police consider her disappearance suspicious.

Roy-Boudreau was last seen getting into a grey pickup truck on May 11. Police won't say where in the city this happened.

Luc Foulem, communications director for the City of Bathurst, said he can't reveal why police are focusing on the quarry site in west Bathurst, since this is part of the investigation.

Nor can police provide any information about the owner of the pickup truck, which is now in their possession, or whether they have any theories about Roy-Boudreau's disappearance.

But Foulem said searchers are hopeful that the teen is alive and that they'll find her,

"There's still hope that we can find Madison alive and well and, you know, have this story come to a good ending," he said.

The quarry search is labour-intensive and could last a few days, he said.

Police and search and rescue are searching a site above St. Anne Street and left of Highway 11. (Google Maps)

"It is a fairly sizeable property and that in itself is going to make for a search that could potentially last a few days, depending on, you know, how the process goes," said Foulem.

"It could take upwards of three to five days for the search to be completed."

Foulem said police have spoken with the missing teen's family members about the search and know this is a difficult time for them.

Luc Foulem, communications director for the City of Bathurst, said there's still hope Madison Roy-Boudreau will be found alive. (Nicolas Steinbach/Radio-Canada)

"We have individuals that are very concerned and just wishing to have Madison back in their fold," said Foulem.

He said he appreciates the public's concern for the missing teen and the willingness to help, but he asked people to stay away from the search site.

"We're not just looking for Madison, we're looking for any type of identifying factors or evidence-based elements that could lead us to her," said Foulem.

"It's important to make sure that those grounds are sealed off and just have the personnel from these units doing the specific search and in order to make sure that nothing gets disturbed in the process."

About 30 members of the Bathurst Police, RCMP and search and rescue continue to scour through the four-hectare quarry site. (Nicolas Steinbach/Radio-Canada)

Roy-Boudreau is five feet four inches tall and 119 pounds, with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage pants and silver shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst police at 506-548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.