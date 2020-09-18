Family, friends search for missing Moncton man who doesn't speak English or French

Friends and family are concerned about the well-being of a 65-year-old missing man in Moncton, N.B., who doesn't speak English or French.

Abdulgadir Nur was last seen Thursday around 11:30 a.m. on Paul Street in Dieppe. He speaks Tigrinya, a language common to Eritrea and parts of Ethiopia, and some Arabic.

Nancy Biddington, a friend of the family, has been part of a group searching for Nur since he was last seen.

"We're very concerned," she said.

Biddington described Nur as shy and said he is not likely to ask for help because of the language barrier.

According to Biddington, Nur doesn't know his way around Moncton very well, aside from his daily travels in his neighborhood, and only walks or takes the bus.

RCMP along with family and friends are searching for Abdulgadir Nur. (Submitted by Codiac Regional RCMP)

"He only goes from his house to the language class," she said, noting he sometimes stop at the mall.

Nur was missing once before. In September 2020, he was lost in the city for a day before he was found, according to Biddington.

"He was just lost and he didn't know where he was," she said. "He was just walking. He didn't know how to get back home."

Biddington said family and friends think that may have happened again. They have been searching the city for him.

A group of 30 people searched for Nur until close to midnight Saturday.

Searchers were planning to head out to look for Nur again Sunday afternoon.

Nancy's husband, Ken, said they are asking people to check their backyards for Nur.

Codiac Regional RCMP described Nur as five-foot-three and about 185 pounds. He has short white hair, a white beard, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Nur's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-857-2400.