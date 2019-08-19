Police investigating killing of Brayden Thibault search Fredericton neighborhood

A search connected to the suspected killing of Brayden Thibault took place in Fredericton on Saturday in the area of McMinniman Court, a residential street on the city's north side.

Fredericton police and members of York Sunbury Search and Rescue took part in the search, said police spokesperson Alycia Bartlett.

She would not say whether they found anything related to Thibault's case or even what they were looking for.

Thibault was 17 when he disappeared July 31, 2017, after last being seen on Gibson Street, also on the north side.

On July 30, New Brunswick RCMP said his disappearance was being investigated as a homicide. His body has never been found.

"Searches are done for evidence, or anything that might help an investigation," Bartlett said in an email Monday. "They are typically launched after new information is received by police."

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mario Maillet said the RCMP assisted with the weekend search, adding it was conducted by Fredericton police.

This is the second search related to Thibault since RCMP declared his disappearance a homicide. The first search, involving the RCMP and Tri-County Ground Search and Rescue, took place Aug. 3 near the University of Moncton.

RCMP have not said why Thibault's disappearance was deemed a homicide.

Thibault's mother, Amanda Frigault, was told in September 2017 that police believed her son was dead. Police told the public at that time that Thibault's disappearance was suspicious.

