Killer to be sentenced in September for shooting that lawyers say had unclear motive

The mother of a man shot and killed two years ago in southeast New Brunswick on Tuesday told a judge in Moncton that her life will never be the same.

"My only child that I had — I called him every night," Doris Leard, her voice breaking, said of her son Jamie Leard. "I told him I loved him every night. Now I can't do that."

No grandchildren, and no more birthday and holiday celebrations, she said.

She was reading her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Sean Patrick Patterson, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Leard in his Upper Cape home on May 25, 2021.

The 30-year-old Patterson and a co-accused, Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie, were scheduled to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder earlier this year.

Two admit role in killing

Days before the trial began, Patterson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. Pottie pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the jury trial had started and will be sentenced Sept. 15.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Maurice Blanchard outlined the facts Patterson was admitting to Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare. He said Patterson was among five people at Leard's home on May 25, 2021.

Leard left to drive Amanda Noiles and her young son back to Springhill, N.S., but turned around after getting a phone notification that his surveillance system had been turned off. Blanchard said Patterson shut off the power "to prevent the cameras from capturing the upcoming events."

Police outside Leard's home on Upper Cape Road in 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

He said Patterson told police he believed there were other cameras hidden in the house because Leard thought Patterson was stealing from him. Patterson had concocted a plan to confront Leard about it with a gun he would shoot near his head.

Leard walked back into the house, said "What the f--k are you guys doing," and was shot in the head. Patterson and Pottie cleaned the scene and hid Leard's body. Later, his remains were burned.

Blanchard said there were no hidden cameras found by police. He said the actual motive for the 38-year-old's murder was unclear.

"It's a bit hard to fathom why this happened," Blanchard said, adding the driving force appeared to be drug addiction.

It's a statement Patterson's lawyers echoed.

Leard's mother reported him missing May 28, 2021. Those present when he was shot initially lied or misled police about what happened, Blanchard said. Leard's remains were found in early June and Patterson and Pottie were charged.

A photo taken by RCMP entered as an exhibit shows the area behind an abandoned trailer that Jamie Leard's remains were found in 2021. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The prosecutor told the judge that there are differences in their accounts of what happened, even after their guilty pleas.

Patterson said Pottie had also shot Leard in the arm and abdomen, but Pottie says he didn't shoot Leard.

An autopsy found Leard died of two gunshot wounds to his head.

"This was not consistent — the two gunshot wounds to the head — with any other statement we had on file," Blanchard said.

Second-degree murder, a homicide that's generally unplanned, carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with a minimum of 10 years before becoming eligible to apply for parole.

That leaves DeWare's decision about when to set Patterson's eligibility.

The Crown and defence jointly recommended 14 years based on the circumstances of Patterson's case and similar cases.

However, the Crown and defence say that time should be reduced by 39 months as credit for time he's spent in custody prior to sentencing.

Defence lawyer Daniel Gallant said that would mean he could seek parole in his early 40s. While someone can apply for parole once eligible, it may not be granted by the Parole Board of Canada.

Gallant said Patterson is remorseful and has shame for the pain caused to the community, his family, and Leard's family. Gallant said Patterson started using crack cocaine at 18 and later started using crystal meth.

Patterson stood and turned toward Leard's family in the courtroom gallery, apologizing for his actions.

"I'm really sorry Doris, it wasn't supposed to happen," Patterson said.

DeWare said she needed more time to prepare her decision on parole eligibility. She adjourned the case until Sept. 7.