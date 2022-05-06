Rothesay entrepreneur drops Liberal leadership bid

The on-again, off-again Seamus Byrne campaign for the leadership of New Brunswick's Liberal Party is off again, this time for good.

The Rothesay entrepreneur says despite winning an appeal of his early disqualification from the race, he ran into another problem with the rules and has now formally withdrawn from the contest.

"I resigned my application because I was non-compliant," Byrne said in an interview. "I am very frustrated that I have to resign my application, because I'm a great candidate.

"I will do well for the province of New Brunswick in the future. This is the beginning of my political career. This is not an end."

Extension granted

Byrne was initially disqualified after he failed to sign up 50 Liberal members and pay a $30,000 entry fee by the May 2 deadline.

The party said those errors could not be "rectified" and so did not give him the 48 hours set out in the rules to try to fix them.

Byrne appealed that and a party committee agreed with him and on Tuesday gave him the extra two days to get the signatures and the fee.

He found the 50 Liberals, "but when I tried to pay the $30,000 fee, it had to be in the form of cheques from donors," he said in a statement. "This was an oversight on my part."

His withdrawal leaves four people in the race: former Tobique-Mactaquac MP T.J. Harvey, former cabinet minister Donald Arsneault, current Shediac Bay-Dieppe MLA Robert Gauvin and former Brian Gallant adviser Susan Holt.

They are running to succeed Kevin Vickers, who was acclaimed leader ahead of the 2020 election and led the party to defeat. Vickers also failed to win the Miramichi riding where he was running.

'It's a very complicated process'

In an interview Byrne, who touted his "business acumen" as a candidate, would not describe the exact issue with his entry fee cheques.

He would only say it had to do with bank account requirements, Elections New Brunswick rules and a "lack of information and lack of communication" from the Liberal Party.

"The regulations, stipulations, requirements — it's a very complicated process that you have to pay constant attention to when you're applying for candidacy," he said.

"I'm new to the game. A lot of the things, all of the things involved in the process, are new to me."

The Liberals are scheduled to elect their new leader Aug. 6.