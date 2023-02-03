Fire destroys seafood processing plant near Cap-Pelé
W.E. Acres Crabmeal Ltd., in Portage, caught fire around 2 p.m.
A seafood processing plant near Cap-Pelé, in southeastern New Brunswick, is a "total loss" after a fire broke out Friday afternoon, according to the village's fire chief.
W.E. Acres Crabmeal Ltd., in Portage, caught fire around 2 p.m., said Ronald Cormier, Cap-Pelé's fire chief.
He said the fire was still burning as of around 6:15 p.m. but there are only hot spots now. He said six fire departments responded to the scene, and firefighters will remain on site for the next couple of hours.
Cormier said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but he said it doesn't appear to be arson.
There was nobody inside the building when the fire started and no one was injured, said Cormier.
This fire marks one of many fish plant fires in the last few years in the Cap-Pelé area including M&M Cormier Fisheries in Petit-Cap, Botsford Fisheries in Beaubassin-est near Shediac and Cape Bald Packers in Cap-Pelé.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?