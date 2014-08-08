Major seafood expo postponed over COVID-19 concerns

The largest seafood expo in North America has been postponed amid growing concern about the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual Seafood Expo North America was expected to welcome thousands of industry buyers and suppliers from around the world in Boston for a three-day convention starting March 15.

Diversified Communications, the event organizer, made the announcement Tuesday through the expo's official media partner.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision due to the importance of the event to the industry," vice-president Liz Plizga told SeafoodSource .

"We have been monitoring the rapidly evolving situation caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, and have done our best to listen to the concerns as well as the needs of our customers.

"We chose to make this decision now to give those planning to attend Seafood Expo North America enough time to respond to the postponement of the event."

Thousands of people from roughly 60 countries were expected in Boston for the annual seafood expo. (Twitter/Jeremy Dunn)

Plizga said they are considering options to host the event in 2020.

Diversified Communications could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Exhibtors from 60 countries

There have been more than 3,100 deaths and 91,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spanning 74 countries. More than 80,000 of the cases come from China, but the number of infected in other countries continues to grow.

New reported cases in Ontario and British Columbia on Tuesday bring Canada's total to 30, while at least 118 people in the United States tested positive for the illness, including two in Massachusetts.

The expo's exhibitors list showed more than 1,000 entries from roughly 60 countries. There were dozens of Canadian entries, including several from the Atlantic provinces.

Cooke Aquaculture, headquartered in New Brunswick, and its subsidiary True North Seafood were among the Canada contingent.

"This is the 40th anniversary of the show and it is important for the seafood industry," spokesperson Andrew Lively said in an email Tuesday evening, while adding: "We understand the decision to postpone."

An elderly Chinese woman is helped by family as she puts on a protective mask at Beijing Station before travelling for the annual Spring Festival on Jan. 22 in Beijing. The country has seen more than 80,000 confirmed cases of the illness. (Kevin Frayer/Getty )

The Government of New Brunswick had booked six booths for the event that offers key face-to-face time with international clients. Both Premier Blaine Higgs and Ross Wetmore, minister of agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries, were scheduled to attend.

"We are disappointed, but we're certainly not surprised," Wetmore told CBC News. "It's much better to err on the side of caution, that's for sure."

According to a Feb. 27 SeafoodSource article , Diversified Communications downplayed concerns the outbreak would have on the event, despite exhibitors beginning to pull out.

Fisheries Minister Ross Wetmore says the news is disappointing but not surprising. (CBC)

New Brunswick's aquaculture minister said the Atlantic region has been fortunate to avoid the outbreak so far, but Wetmore added it's possible to see it expand into the provinces with individuals coming home from abroad.

"With that big gathering in Boston, there could be the opportunity of COVID-19 virus expanding," he said.

"We can find other ways to touch base with our customers, though it's certainly always nice to get them down to Boston and have the opportunity to meet them in that one way."

'We now have to change the game plan'

Danny Dumaresque, owner of Labrador Gem Seafood in St. John's, said he has been making the trip for 30 years. The expo is an important step to getting his products to market.

"We now have to change the game plan and take a different approach," Dumaresque said on Tuesday.

He figured 200-300 people from Newfoundland and Labrador make the journey each year to represent their respective companies, to market and demonstrate what is offered in their province.

Dumaresque said the show in Boston is generally where a lot of deals come together for local companies, but he isn't downplaying the seriousness of being on the side of caution.