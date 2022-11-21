New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Inc. acquires Australia company for $1.5B

New Brunswick seafood giant Cooke Inc. says it has completed a $1.5 billion Cdn acquisition of Australian seafood producer Tassal Group Ltd.

The parent company of Cooke Aquaculture Inc. says the deal is the largest purchase ever made by the family-owned company since its launch in 1985.

Cooke says it acquired all outstanding shares of Tassal for $5.23 per share in Australian dollars following approval by Tassal shareholders and an Australian court.

Cooke CEO Glenn Cooke says the company is thrilled to join the Tasmanian aquaculture industry and welcomed Tassal's 1,700 employees.

Tassal harvests 40,000 tonnes of Atlantic salmon annually in five marine farming zones with four land-based freshwater hatcheries and four processing facilities from southern Tasmania to the north of Queensland.

It also farms 5,500 tonnes of Australian black tiger prawns from two hatcheries, three pond farms and processing facilities.

While expands it operations in Australia, Cooke learned earlier this month that the Washington state Department of Natural Resources will not renew the company's last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound.

Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke's pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.

The decision effectively removes the industry from Puget Sound, the department said in a statement.

Letters sent to Cooke from the Department of Natural Resources said the company had a history of failing to comply with the provisions outlined in contracts.

Cooke said it was surprised and disappointed by the department's decision.