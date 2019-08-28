Beachcombers prepare for sea glass festival on Campobello

After collecting sea glass for 25 years, Stephanie Anthony figured there were other sea glass enthusiasts out there who might want to join her for a weekend to learn more and go beachcombing.

The first Campobello Island Seaglass Festival will be held Sept. 13 and 14 as a way to bring some tourists and visitors back after the regular summer tourism season ends.

Anthony said she didn't come with the idea on her own, but she wanted to share her love of collecting with others.

"I feel like I've found real gems. To me they are just as precious as any diamonds or rubies."

Her beachcombing treasures include not only special sea glass but pieces of old porcelain dolls and silver baby spoons.

"It's really about finding beach treasures in all sorts."

Perfect place

Anthony said she felt Campobello was a perfect place to host a sea glass festival because it's small and being surrounded by a variety of beaches, including Herring Cove, Head Harbour and Ferry Landing, it was a perfect spot for beachcombing.

"It's just going to be a lot of beachcombing and some craft markets. We're calling them the beachcombers bazaars and we're having them on Saturday and Sunday afternoon."

Anthony said the beachcombers will try to get to four beaches each day.

"We're lucky with the tides this year, we're having two low tides a day that are workable."

Two beaches, two tides

Although it's only the first year for the festival, the response has been overwhelming, says Anthony. (Stephanie Anthony/Facebook)

Attendees will visit two beaches on each tide, one that's easily accessible and the other that's a bit harder to get to.

"It's going to be a lot of physical activity but a lot of fun."

Anthony said the response to the festival has been overwhelming. Hundreds are expected to attend, and all places to stay on the island are booked.

"People need to bring gas and cash because we have neither a bank or a gas station here."

Anthony said there will be many artists on hand who create many things with sea glass and others who will be happy to show off their finds.

More information about the festival can be found on the Facebook page.