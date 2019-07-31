Emails reveal tense negotiations behind city's payment to Saint John Sea Dogs

Weeks before councillors approved as much as $112,500 in subsidies for the privately owned Saint John Sea Dogs, Saint John's city manager warned them not to make any commitments to team officials who were calling to lobby them — even as the team threatened to leave the city.

"As you all know, money is tight," city manager John Collin wrote to council in an April 11 email.

In the weeks ahead, Collin worked behind the scenes to negotiate with the Sea Dogs, even telling team management to be grateful for what the cash-strapped city could offer.

Collin would later be asked to mediate between the team and the Harbour Station Commission, the arm's-length agency that runs the arena, after tense negotiations.

That's according to more than 160 pages of records, obtained by CBC News through access to information, that reveal new details about the city's payment to the team.

Council's vote comes on the heels of the Sea Dogs and the Harbour Station Commission signing a new five-year lease.

The details of the lease remain secret, as it hasn't been released to the public.

City manager John Collin told Sea Dogs management to be grateful for what the cash-strapped city could offer, according to emails. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Talks between the team and the Harbour Station Commission seemed to accelerate in the spring, one year before the lease was set to expire.

The emails show how Michael Caddell, general manager of Harbour Station, met with team officials and city staffers in April.

In an email recounting that meeting, Caddell told members of the Harbour Station Commission how team owner and CEO Scott McCain had called days before to relay the message that the contract "must be dealt with immediately."

In a package prepared by the Sea Dogs for the city that same month, the team said Harbour Station told them it couldn't offer the team anything.

Harbour Station will need updated glass and rink boards by May 31, 2021, or the team could be suspended by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

It also said the team would need a commitment to upgrade Harbour Station's rink boards and glass to meet new safety standards in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League by May 31, 2021, or it would be suspended by the league.

Most of the rest of the package, including the team's financial information, is redacted.

But in an interview this week, team president and general manager Trevor Georgie said the Sea Dogs have been losing "hundreds of thousands of dollars" over the past few years and are projected to continue doing so.

"Despite the losses, our owner is prepared to fund them because he's a proud New Brunswicker and he loves his hockey," Georgie said.

'He should be grateful'

With Harbour Station unwilling to offer the team more, the focus settled on the city.

Typically, the city doesn't have anything to do with a tenant in Harbour Station, which is managed at arm's length from the city.

But with the arena's largest tenant threatening to leave, this was different.

Collin met with Georgie at the end of April, as they negotiated how much the city would be willing to pay.

Trevor Georgie, the Saint John Sea Dogs president and general manager, said the team needed to know about its future before it could negotiate a possible major partnership and plan to bid to host the 2020 Memorial Cup. (CBC)

"I also told him that this was as good as it was going to get and that I judged it very generous — considering the city's financial situation and what has been done in the past to support the Sea Dogs," Collin wrote in an email to Caddell.

"I told him that if he came back with another counter proposal, I was sure that council would not be happy and probably not supportive."

Collin said Georgie didn't say whether the city's offer was good enough to keep the team in Saint John.

Owner sought mediator

"I told him to think very carefully about this … and that he should be grateful and say yes."

At the same time, the commission was negotiating a new lease agreement with the team.

McCain wrote to the chair of the commission to say the team wouldn't sign the lease unless a third-party mediator was appointed "to resolve any outstanding issues between Harbour Station and Sea Dogs management."

"Absent that I doubt we will accomplish anything," McCain wrote. "And therefore I have no intention of signing an agreement without this in place."

$25,000 one-time payment

Collin was appointed as a mediator and the lease was eventually signed.

Council approved a payment to the Sea Dogs at its public meeting on June 3, agreeing to give the team $17,500 annually for the next five years as well as a one-time payment of $25,000.

The $25,000 will be contingent on the team not being able to find revenue elsewhere, and Georgie is hopeful the Sea Dogs won't have to use it.

"It's really there as a placeholder to push us and Harbour Station to find some operational items that will make up that difference," he said.

Councillor hasn't seen new lease

The annual $17,500 payment is supposed to cover the difference in benefits between the new and old lease for the Sea Dogs.

But council was asked to vote on the payments without actually seeing a copy of the new lease, according to Ward 1 Coun. Greg Norton, meaning the councillors were missing key information.

The process "lacked considerably in transparency," Norton said.

"I feel as though that there was certainly some brokering already done before a request was brought to council."

Norton was one of three councillors to vote against the payment to the Sea Dogs. He said he doesn't agree with giving public money to a business, especially when the city is facing cuts to services.

At-large Coun. Gary Sullivan, who also sits on the Harbour Station Commission, voted against the deal too.

Coun. Gary Sullivan is one of three councillors who voted against a payment to the Saint John Sea Dogs. (CBC)

He said he believed the city "overstepped" by giving the team money and should have left the situation to the Harbour Station Commission.

"We voted to give money, thousands of dollars, to a private business sports team while at the same time hockey groups are concerned because we're looking at raising their rink rates," Sullivan said in an interview.

"Are we taking the money we're getting from raising rink rates for minor hockey and giving it to the Sea Dogs?"

Neither Norton nor Sullivan said they believed the team would actually leave Saint John.

Team open to releasing lease

Georgie said the team only approached the city after it was suggested by the Harbour Station Commission.

He said the team was negotiating a time-sensitive major partnership and plans to bid to host the 2022 Memorial Cup, so it needed to know about its long-term future.

The Sea Dogs' ask to the city was bigger at first, and the offer from Harbour Station was lower. It's not clear how much the team originally asked for, but that ask "would have got us closer to break even," Georgie said.

"With this new lease, we're still going to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars," he said.

Georgie said he would be open to publicly releasing the lease, but it would need to be explained to people who see it. Previous versions of the lease have been made public in the past.

Coun. Greg Norton said councillors weren't given a copy of a new lease between the Saint John Sea Dogs and Harbour Station Commission when they were asked to vote on a payment to the team. (CBC)

"The way that the financials are explained in the lease agreement could be misinterpreted," he said.

Georgie suggested the deal is good for taxpayers because Harbour Station's deficit would grow faster without its anchor tenant, plus the city gets charitable donations and economic spinoffs with the Sea Dogs playing in the city.

Norton, meanwhile, believes the public needs to see the lease to evaluate whether it was a good deal.

"In the absence of that information, I think what we're doing is we're certainly not serving our public as transparently as we possibly could," he said.