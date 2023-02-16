Northern N.B. plant suspends sea cucumber season, affecting 89 workers

A northern New Brunswick company has suspended this year's sea cucumber season, leaving 89 people without work for the first months of the year.

From January to March for the last 20 years, Bolero Shellfish Processing Inc. has been in the sea cucumber business. Workers process the sea cucumber by separating the skin and meat, drying and packaging them, and sending them off to markets in China and Hong Kong where they're considered a delicacy.

The demand is high — one season's catch is worth about $3 million.

Two fishermen harvest the sea cucumber — a tubular, bumpy sea creature in the same family as sea stars — in the Passamaquoddy Bay. Both used to sell their catch solely to Bolero. In 2008, the plant lost its first supplier, and this year, it lost its second.

"It's really hard for the employees right now who are used to gain about eight, 10 weeks of salary," said Carole Gionet, controller of the processing plant located in Caraquet.

She said about 15 of the 89 employees are temporary foreign workers, who are guaranteed pay. The other employees will have to depend on Employment Insurance.

"It's only half of what you're getting normally when you work a full week of work. So I don't know what will be the impact of the local economy, but I'm sure it doesn't look good."

Last week, Gabriel Elbaz, the president of Bolero's parent company Sogelco International, sent a letter to the federal and provincial ministers in charge of fishery regulation. In the letter, he calls on the province to enact legislation that makes it mandatory for raw fish to be processed in the province, and calls on the federal government to grant the plant a fishery licence to start catching sea cucumber in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

"We just want to be treated fairly and equally," Elbaz said in an interview. "We're not getting any subsidies or anything from government. We're processing it. We are creating jobs."

Provincial Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson declined a request for an interview and instead sent an emailed statement through a spokesperson.

In the statement, she said the suspension of this year's season will affect the local economy and the workers.

"I have asked staff to identify how the department can best support the company and the affected workers," she said.

In New Brunswick, sea cucumbers are caught in Passamaquoddy Bay. (CBC)

In the letter sent to government officials, Elbaz said his former suppliers now have a buyer who freezes and ships sea cucumber for further processing in Asia. As of publication time, CBC has not been able to independently confirm exactly where the sea cucumber is now going.

Johnson said the provincial government "does not have the ability to prohibit the export of raw or frozen sea cucumber."

She did not respond to followup questions about why the province does not have that ability, and what organization, if any, does.

Newfoundland and Labrador has minimum processing requirements for seafood. Sea cucumbers have to be gutted and packaged in frozen form before they can be shipped out of Newfoundland and Labrador, according to provincial regulation.

Johnson did say her department will meet with Bolero in the coming days.

"My department's focus will be on supporting the company in accessing a new source of sea cucumber, but also other products for processing, to extend their processing season," she said.

She said she's checking to see what supports are available from other government departments, including the Department of Post-Secondary Education and Labour and the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Dried sea cucumber are considered a delicacy in some Asian countries. New Brunswick exports sea cucumbers to China, Hong Kong and the United States. (CBC)

The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans did not respond to CBC's request for information.

According to New Brunswick's 2020 seafood export report, the value of sea cucumber exports has plummeted in the last two years. In 2018, exports of sea cucumber were more than $2 million. In 2019, the value dropped to $580,000 and in 2020, it was $780,000.

Elbaz said the COVID-19 pandemic definitely hit the industry hard, but they were on the way to recovery when they lost their last supplier.

Elbaz said in the absence of any regulatory changes, he would like to see some transparency and public reporting about where the sea cucumber is being processed, if not at his plant. He said their operation includes extensive wastewater treatment, because the waste from processing sea cucumbers is harmful to the environment if it's discarded without treatment. He said he doesn't know of any other processing plants in New Brunswick that have the equipment required to safely process sea cucumber.

Bolero also processes lobster, which doesn't need the same expensive wastewater treatment equipment, he said.