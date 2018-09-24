Sculpture destined for Fundy Park takes U-turn to Saint Andrews

The community of Saint Andrews is stepping in to accept a dramatic granite sculpture originally commissioned by the federal government for Fundy National Park.

The work, Song of the Deep, by Vancouver artist Oliver Harwood, is one of eight created by international sculptors at the Sculpture Saint John symposium.

Each was commissioned by and for locations in different New Brunswick communities, with Harwood's piece originally heading to a selected spot overlooking the bay in Fundy Park

Parks Canada paid $15,000 in advance for the sculpture.

Song of the Deep, a sculpture by Vancouver Artist Oliver Harwood, was commissioned by Parks Canada and destined for Fundy National Park. It's now on its way to the community of Saint Andrews, New Brunswick. (CBC) But at the 11th hour, without seeing the work, the federal agency decided not to take possession of the sculpture.

The work features two tapered columns, each composed of four granite rocks. Suspended between those columns is an audio graph of a humpback whale song composed of polished granite tiles.

Humpback whales are a major attraction in the Bay of Fundy.

Over the past six week tourists and art lovers were able to watch the 3.5 meter work take shape as part of the Sculpture Symposium on the city's waterfront.

After word the piece would not be transported to the park, it left organizers scrambling.

And that's when Saint Andrews philanthropist Lucinda Flemer stepped in.

After visiting the symposium and seeing the nearly completed Harwood work, Flemer arranged to pick up it's transportation and set-up costs for a new site in the scenic waterfront community.

Tim Henderson, managing director of Kingsbrae Gardens, accompanied Flemer to the Symposium and is thrilled with the outcome.

"I think it's going to be almost a destiny story," said Henderson

"We thought what a significant piece to speak to the whales, speak to the town, our industry, our being on the bay."

"Art tells a story and this is a significant story for us."

No one from Parks Canada was available for comment Friday.