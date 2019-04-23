Woodstock teens selling scrunchies to support families of Miramichi crash victims

Woodstock High School student Aslynne Schriver didn't know Cassie Lloyd, a victim of Saturday night's car crash in Miramichi, but had competed against her in volleyball games for several years.

Lloyd, 17 of Escuminac, Emma Connick, 18, of Barnaby and Logan Matchett, 17, and Avery Astle, 16, of Strathadam, died Saturday after they car they were in left Nelson Street and landed upside down in water.

When she heard about the accident, Schriver wanted to find a way to support the families of the victims.

Grief counsellors were on hand Monday and Tuesday at the schools the teens attended, North and South Esk Regional High School in Sunny Corner, and Miramichi's James M. Hill Memorial High School.

"I wanted to finish off the volleyball season wearing the James M. Hill colours since she was from there," Schriver said.

So she and friend Casey Paul-Smith decided to make scrunchies in the signature James M. Hill green and gold for the nearby volleyball teams as a show of support. They bought elastic bands and green and gold fabric to secure around them.

Schriver said they've been using hot glue to keep the fabric attached to the elastic bands, but hope to teach themselves to sew.

The pair taught themselves to make scrunchies over the weekend, and hope to raise $1,000 for the victims' families by selling them. (Submitted by Aslynne Schiver and Casey Paul-Smith)

It was Paul-Smith who had the idea of selling them and donating the proceeds to the victims' families.

"It's really nice to be able to help all of the communities and everyone that's been affected by it," Paul-Smith said.

Schriver said they've raised $500 in sales from Tuesday alone, and hope to reach their goal of $1,000.

Aslynne Schriver and Casey Paul-Smith go to Woodstock High School, but wanted to find a way to show support for the community of Miramichi.

"This is our way of saying, 'We know this is a difficult time, and we know there are others thinking of the families, and everyone's ready to help,'" she said.

The pair taught themselves how to make the scrunchies on Sunday, and decided to use them as a fundraiser on Monday.

Since then, Schriver said their phones haven't stopped buzzing.

Orders can be placed by emailing c.ascrunchies@gmail.com.

Representatives from police, fire, ambulance and hospital services were at James M. Hill Memorial High School and North and South Esk Regional High School Tuesday morning to support students as they returned to school.

Miramichi Police Force have confirmed the names of the four teenagers who died after their vehicle left the highway and landed in deep water, trapping them inside. From left: Cassie Lloyd, Emma Connick, Logan Matchett and Avery Astle. (Facebook)

Regular class schedules will resume at James M. Hill Wednesday, with counsellors available to help those in need. The school said in a Facebook post that attendance will not be counted this week due to the tragedy.

There will be no classes Friday to allow students and staff to attend Connick's funeral, which will be held at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Additional staff will remain at the school during that time for students looking to seek support.

A joint funeral service will be held on Saturday for Matchett and Astle in the Sunny Corner arena.