Saint John council weighs in on AIM operating licence renewal

Saint John council is intervening in the licence renewal process for American Iron and Metal's scrap recycling operation along the city's waterfront.

For many months, AIM, the sprawling metal shredding and shipping operation, has been the focus of numerous noise, dust and air quality complaints from residents on both sides of the harbour.

Under normal circumstances, a new multi-year operating licence would be issued June 1. But the company has been operating on a probationary basis since December when Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr intervened following a series of explosions at the site.

A letter to Carr, approved unanimously by councillors Tuesday, outline a list of concerns beginning with the crushing and shredding facility's location.

City requests environmental audit

"It remains the view of the city of Saint John that the metal shredding operating should have been located in one of the city's industrial parks," said the document signed by Saint John Mayor Don Darling.

The city says the company should not be given long-term approval until it is in "100 per cent compliance" with stringent new operating conditions designed to mitigate explosions.

The city is also requesting the Department of Environment and Local Government order an independent environmental audit of AIM's compliance with its interim approval to operate and that results be made public.

"When you have an industry that sucks the life right out of your community, it's no good," said Coun. Donna Reardon. "It doesn't matter how many jobs it brings."

'A kick in the face'

Owen Boyle was one two representatives of the International Longshoremen's Association who attended the meeting.

The union local's international vice-president called the city letter "kind of a kick in the face" to a company he says, is doing everything in its power to be a good neighbour.

Owen Boyle, a representative of the International Longshoremen's Association, says longshoremen depend on the work they get loading ships for American Iron and Metal. He called the city letter "kind of a kick in the face" toward the company. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Boyle said his membership averages $1.7 million a month in wages loading ships with scrap metal.

"They're going to make it so restrictive by the sounds of things it's going to be impossible for AIM to stay on the waterfront," he said.

The city has no authority over the AIM operation, which is located on federal Port of Saint John land. But in response to a question from Coun. David Merrithew, city manager John Collin said the port is both aware of the letter and supports it.

CBC News asked for an interview with an AIM spokesperson and was told the company is working on a response.