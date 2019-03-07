AIM's operating permit renewed, but scrap yard still on probation

New Brunswick's minister of environment has renewed a probationary approval that will allow American Iron and Metal to continue operating on the Saint John waterfront until early June.

That approval comes just 24 hours after Jeff Carr threatened to shut down the large scrap metal recycler, claiming it had not met requirements set out in December when the company was placed on probation for the first time.

That 90-day term was to end Friday.

Carr was speaking to reporters Wednesday when he let loose on the company.

Promised tough line

"If I'm not satisfied by the end of this week, I will not be signing their next order to operate," said the minister. "And they will be stopped until they come back with some of the reports I've looked for."

Carr said that with the deadline at that time just two days away, the company had failed to provide a plan on production levels and on how to reduce a huge volume of old scrap metal being stored on the site.

American Iron and metal announced the new approval Thursday afternoon.

"We are working with a talented team of professionals — including our employees, engineers and environmental specialists — on long-term solutions toward our environmental commitments," said company president Herbert Black.

"AIM is in continuous contact with the New Brunswick Department of Environment and Local Government as the company works toward a long-term renewal to operate, including air and water management issues."

American Iron and Metal's west Saint John scrap recycling facility has won last-minute approval to continue operating for another 90-day probationary period. The company has faced criticism from neighbours bothered by dust and noise. (CBC)

It's not clear if there's a connection between Carr's tough talk Wednesday and the agreement with the company on Thursday, but the minister's approach is meeting with approval from longtime critics of the company and its practices.

From his condominium across the Harbour, Gary MacDonald said he likes the way Carr is dealing with the AIM file.

MacDonald worries about what's in the dust coming from the scrap yard.

He has also had his windows rattled by explosions in the shredder building at AIM.

Noise lessened recently

There have been 12 blasts so far this year, though only one has exceeded the 109-decibel level that would force the company to halt operations and await an inspection by fire officials.

MacDonald said the amount of noise and dust has dropped off dramatically over the past month as has the volume of production.

He wondered if that is because of heightened scrutiny from provincial officials and the fact the company is on probation.

Mayor approves of Carr's steps

"I think the minister has exhibited the desire to say to the company, 'Look you're here but you're going to work within the guidelines that we set,'" said MacDonald.

"He shut it down last year. … It's a straightforward no nonsense approach as far as he is concerned."

Saint John Mayor Don Darling also likes the way the province has been handling the situation since Carr become minister in November.

"If these documents and approvals that we give various companies, if they're not adhered to, then they're worthless pieces of paper," said Darling. "So I'm supportive and I'm appreciative of the minister taking the stand that there are requirements and those requirements have to be met."