Atlantic Canada's only scouting store to close this summer

Atlantic Canada's only scouting store will close this summer.

The Scout Shop, on Union Street in Saint John, is one of 14 stores run by Scouts Canada across the country.

Seven of those stores, including the Saint John location, will close on July 30 because of declining sales.

Online shopping is the biggest reason for the closure, said John Petitti, the executive director of Scouts Canada.

He said most people who are involved in Scouts in the region don't live in Saint John, so they order their supplies online.

Petitti said the purpose of the stores is to provide goods for Scout troops and to support Scouts Canada financially.

"If the store, one, is not supporting our members given that they're not in the trading area and, two, is losing money, it's kind of a one-two punch."

Petitti said the Saint John store has not been financially viable for a few years, and with declining sales and increasing costs, the organization felt it had to close.

Membership stabilized

The shop has been in operation for over 25 years, according to its Facebook page, and has four employees, including one who works part time.

"We felt it was important to give them five months' notice, which is what we've done in Saint John as well and in each other market," said Petitti.

He said the Scouts have started to stabilize membership numbers after several years of decline.

The organization has introduced new programming to attract members, including STEM programs and programs that develop social skills.

Scouts Canada is the Canadian branch of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.