Atlantic Canada's only scouting store to close this summer
Saint John's Scout Shop to close on July 30, cites online shopping as factor in lower sales
Atlantic Canada's only scouting store will close this summer.
The Scout Shop, on Union Street in Saint John, is one of 14 stores run by Scouts Canada across the country.
Seven of those stores, including the Saint John location, will close on July 30 because of declining sales.
Online shopping is the biggest reason for the closure, said John Petitti, the executive director of Scouts Canada.
He said most people who are involved in Scouts in the region don't live in Saint John, so they order their supplies online.
Petitti said the purpose of the stores is to provide goods for Scout troops and to support Scouts Canada financially.
"If the store, one, is not supporting our members given that they're not in the trading area and, two, is losing money, it's kind of a one-two punch."
Petitti said the Saint John store has not been financially viable for a few years, and with declining sales and increasing costs, the organization felt it had to close.
Membership stabilized
The shop has been in operation for over 25 years, according to its Facebook page, and has four employees, including one who works part time.
"We felt it was important to give them five months' notice, which is what we've done in Saint John as well and in each other market," said Petitti.
He said the Scouts have started to stabilize membership numbers after several years of decline.
The organization has introduced new programming to attract members, including STEM programs and programs that develop social skills.
Scouts Canada is the Canadian branch of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.
With files from Information Morning Saint John
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.