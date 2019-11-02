Fire in electrical room damages well-known N.B. nursery

A well-known business in Lincoln, N.B., near Fredericton, is closed Saturday due to fire.

Firefighters from nearby Oromocto, Fredericton and New Maryland responded to a call at Scott's Nursery at 7:30 a.m.

George Scott, one of the owners, discovered the fire when he arrived at work. He could see flames from the road.

"It was still dark and there was enough fire in the sky that it was lighting up the whole area," Scott said. "It took the plastic greenhouse off and part of the vinyl end out of the building."

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in an electrical room Saturday morning at Scott's Nursery. (Gary Moore/ CBC)

The fire was in the back of the garden centre in an electrical room that's used to heat parts of the greenhouse.

Scott's son, Jason, tackled the fire with several extinguishers before firefighters arrived.

Flames were shooting from the top of the greenhouse Saturday morning when staff showed up to work. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Firefighters had the blaze under control in 90 minutes.

"It's disheartening," said Scott. "It's the time of year that we're trying to get closed in for winter and now we have heating issues and we have electrical issues."

Staff were at the nursery Saturday cleaning up the mess, but Scott said it's too early to know how much damage has been done.

"It certainly is a colossal amount of time and effort at a bad time of year for us."

George Scott discovered the fire Saturday morning when he arrived at work. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Fire Chief Jody Price with the Oromocto Fire Department said it was a complicated fire to tackle and it could have been worse.

"Not only did we have the fire to contend with but it was the spread of the fire through the greenhouses and into the main building that we wanted to make sure didn't happen."

Officials were still investigating Saturday afternoon.