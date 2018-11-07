The former Saint John hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting a minor and luring a child took the stand Wednesday morning.

Scott Geikie testified that he did invite the alleged victim to his bedroom and that they kissed. He said that was the extent of the interaction in his apartment.

Geikie is charged with one count of sexual assault against a minor between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2010, and one count of child luring in August 2011.

Wednesday was the third day of testimony in Saint John Court of Queen's Bench.

The case was adjourned until Friday, when Justice Hugh McLellan will deliver his verdict.

Crown prosecutor Shara Munn told the court in her final arguments that even if Geikie only kissed the accuser, it would constitute sexual assault because of his age or if there was no consent.

Victim has memory gap

The alleged victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, previously testified he was 12 or 13 when the incident happened and possibly was drugged, since there is a gap in his memory.

He recalls waking up with his arms tied above his head and seeing Geikie masturbating to pornography. He also testified Geikie performed oral sex on him.

Geikie denied those allegations and said he thought the boy was 16.

"We were just sitting there watching a movie,Geikie told the court. "Then we started play-fighting type of thing and tickling each other, and we did kiss but that's the extent of it.

He said the two "laughed it off," after the accuser told him he wasn't gay.

'Two guys joking around'

Geikie answered questions confidently and did not get emotional on the stand.

The allegations of child luring stem from a Facebook exchange from 2011, when Geikie asked the accuser to "jerk off on cam" for him.

Geikie admitted to saying that but said he was "joking."

"Would I take that stuff back? Yes. But it's very common in the gay world to talk that blunt, whether right or wrong. … It's not something that I would do a lot.

"It was two guys joking around."

Cross-examination

During cross-examination Munn asked Geikie if he considered a kiss a sexual act.

"I never considered a mutual kiss a sexual act," he said but admitted he characterized it as a sexual act in the interrogation tape that was played before the court Tuesday afternoon.

Geikie was the only witness called Wednesday.

In his final arguments, defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald brought the accuser's reliability into question, partly because he kept in touch with Geikie and spoke with him often after the alleged sexual assault occurred.

"The notion that this atrocious grotesque set of circumstances precluded all of these [messages] … I find that a stretch," he said.

He pointed out a Facebook message where the accuser invited Geikie to a graduation party.

Macdonald said the fact the accuser cannot remember how he got dressed or the exact disruption that caused the alleged assault to stop makes him question the reliability of the testimony.

"Those are the hard facts that don't line up because the concentration would be on fabricating a story," Macdonald told the court.

Macdonald also said what Geikie described in the bedroom could be seen as "stealing a kiss," and it's up to the court to decide whether that constitutes as sexual assault.

During the prosecution's final arguments, Munn said that even if Geikie thought the boy was 16, he didn't take appropriate steps to find out the alleged victim's age or get consent from him.

"Either he knew he didn't consent, or he knew there was a risk that he didn't consent and he proceeded on the face of it," Munn said.