City of Saint John, youth sports bodies named in sexual assault victim's lawsuit

A civil lawsuit filed against several sports organizations and the City of Saint John by the victim of disgraced former youth hockey and baseball coach Scott Geikie was back before a judge Monday.

Geikie, 44, was convicted of sexual assault of a minor and child luring last fall for incidents stretching back as early as 2009 and is serving a 35-month prison sentence.

His victim, whose identity is protected and is referred to in court filings only as A.B, is suing a number of sports bodies who either employed Geikie or allowed him to serve in their organizations.

On Monday, the victim asked that Geike's name be added to those being sued.

The assaults began when A.B. was 11 years old and Geike was in his 30s, according to the statement of claim, and occurred over six years.

Named in the action are the New Brunswick Amateur Hockey Association, Saint John Youth Minor Hockey Association, EDZA South, an elite youth hockey association, Baseball New Brunswick and Lancaster Minor Baseball who are accused of allowing Geike to coach, referee or interact with boys without proper safeguards.

Also named in the suit are the City of Saint John and the board of trustees of the Lord Beaverbrook Rink, where Geikie was employed.

"Geikie used his authority as a hockey rink attendant and city employee and as an officer and/or volunteer with the organizations to confine and commit sexual batteries and assaults," reads the statement of claim.

"The sexual batteries and assaults against the plaintiff were committed by Geikie within the scope of his duties with the City, the Board of Trustees and the organizations."

Geikie added as defendant

The lawsuit accuses each association of failing to operate proper screening measures, failing to adequately supervise Geikie, and failing to monitor the well-being of children in their organizations.

A.B. was not in court Monday, but his lawyer James McConnell appeared on his behalf to ask that Geikie be added as a defendant in the civil case, which was originally filed nearly a year ago. Justice Darrell Stephenson agreed.

Defendants were not required to attend the brief hearing but lawyers for the City of Saint John and Baseball New Brunswick did make an appearance and expressed no opposition to Geikie being added to the lawsuit

Geikie, former Saint John hockey coach, was sentenced to 35 months in prison for sexual assault of a minor and child luring. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

None of the named bodies have filed statements of defence in the case yet and A.B. has so far not put a dollar amount on damages he is seeking.

However, at Geikie's criminal trial last November, the victim tearfully told court the assaults had caused him psychological harm, anxiety and fear of others, even those he's close to.

"My life has been affected," he said. "My relationships have been strained, not only with family members but also with friends. I've continuously pushed them away, keeping myself isolated."