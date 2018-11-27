A former Saint John hockey coach convicted of sexual assault against a minor and child luring was sentenced Tuesday to 35 months in federal prison.

Scott Geikie got two years for sexually assaulting a child he knew through hockey and 12 months for luring that same child later by asking him, over Facebook, to masturbate.

The assault happened in 2009 or 2010 and the child luring in 2011.

The victim, who cannot be identified because of a court order, was 12 or 13 years old when Geikie performed oral sex on him.

Geikie, 43, sat in a glassed-in booth, wearing all black, as the victim told the Court of Queen's Bench how his quality of life has suffered considerably because of the sexual abuse.

Lawyers for Geikie, 43, submitted letters of reference at the sentencing, but the judge said he had to consider the harm done to the victim. (CBC NEWS)

"Since having been assaulted my life has been affected," he told the court.

The abuse caused psychological and physical harm, anxiety and fear of others — even of those he's close to, he said.

The victim paused for a few minutes in the middle of his statement, then began speaking through tears.

"My relationships have been strained not only with family members but also with friends," he said. "I've continuously pushed them away, keeping myself isolated."

Character references

Geikie, a former head coach of the Bantam AAA Sea Dogs, was found guilty of the two charges on Nov. 9.

For the sentencing, the defence submitted six character references from people who believe Geikie has done a lot of good for the hockey community.

Most of the the references were sent by email. Someone writing from Newfoundland said he worked with Geikie in Saint John and found him "reliable, genuine, truthful."

Geikie cried as he listened to the letter.

Geikie had "youth's best interest" in mind, one letter said. Another said Geikie always treated his kids with respect.

"I have nothing but positives to speak about him," the writer said.

McLellan said he took the letters into consideration, but the psychological impact of the abuse can't be ignored.

"The victim impact statement which the victim read today is painful," he said.

The judge repeated three times that what happened was not the victim's fault.

"As clearly as words permit, I want to emphasize that Mr. Geikie's crimes are not the fault of the victim," he said.

The two sentences are to be served consecutively. Geikie was given credit of 30 days for time already spent in custody.

He will be placed on the sex offenders registry and can never contact the victim.

Geikie, who coached both hockey and baseball and worked at the Lord Beaverbook Rink, also won't be allowed to go near parks, pools, hockey rinks or baseball fields.

He is barred from contacting children under 16 over the internet in any way, the judge said.