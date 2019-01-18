People worried about Scott Falls Dam removal get chance to ask questions

The New Brunswick government is hosting two open house sessions Friday and Saturday to hear any concerns and questions about the removal of the Scott Falls Dam in southeastern New Brunswick.

Last May, residents in the Musquash area were told the dam, built in the 1920s, must be brought down because the maintenance costs are too high. The dam was decommissioned in the 1970s because of weak water flow.

Removing the former power-generating dam would drain the reservoir above the dam and restore that section of the West Branch Musquash River.

Residents like Wayne Pollock will have an opportunity to air their grievances about the plan.

Wayne Pollock is worried removal of the dam will hurt people in the area. He and others have cabins on the lake the dam holds back. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Pollock, who has a cottage on the Scott Falls Reservoir, says removing the dam would remove a recreational area for cottage owners as well as beaver and loon habitat.

"I'm hoping that they can show me some logical reason why they want to take this dam out," he told Information Morning Saint John.

He said he's hoping to get some answers at the meeting.

"Have they done studies, for example, on all the homes that are below the dam? How far they are above sea level compared to the water level behind the dam itself? … I'm hoping they have done some homework to, I guess, prove that this is the right thing to do."

The first open house is Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Musquash fire hall, and the second will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the same location.