Former Boys and Girls Club employee gets 3 years in prison for child sex crime

Scott Dunphy will go to prison for three years for sexually touching a seven-year-old girl, a Saint John provincial court judge has ruled.

Dunphy, 31, a former Saint John Boys and Girls Club program manager, changed his plea last month to guilty of sexual interference. A second charge of sexual assault was withdrawn.

On Thursday, the Crown asked for a sentence of four or five years. The defence argued for the minimum one year.

Judge Andrew Palmer imposed a three-year sentence and ordered Dunphy be added to the sex offenders registry for 20 years.

Before being taken into custody by a sheriff's deputy, Dunphy hugged the two people who have sat next to him during his court appearances.

The identity of the victim is under a publication ban, as is any information that could identify her.

The victim's family celebrated the sentence outside the courthouse with about a dozen members of the biker group, Guardians of the Children.

Victim impact statements

The girl's mother, grandfather and grandmother read their victim impact statements aloud in court, through tears.The girl's father could not be there, so someone else read the statement on his behalf.

The mother said she's had to give her daughter prevention medication for sexually transmitted disease and has had to perform regular blood tests, "all along blaming myself because I let someone I thought was my friend violate her.

"The emotional toll it has left on me was tremendous," she told the court.

The grandmother said, "No grandmother should have to take her seven-year-old granddaughter for a rape kit. I did."

"No grandmother should have to sit in a courtroom and listen to how a person of trust sexually abused our seven-year-old granddaughter," she said.

But the worst emotional scars, she said, come from what she didn't do.

"And that, your honour, was to protect my granddaughter."

The grandmother said the victim loses "all bodily functions" if she sees a man who looks like Dunphy in public. She's traumatized and will need years of counselling to heal, the grandmother said.

Details revealed to the court

An agreed statement of facts says Dunphy came to know the victim in 2017 through an acquaintance and over time went from kissing her on the forehead to rubbing himself against her as the two lay naked in his bed.

"During the period between Nov. 17, 2017, and Feb. 22, 2018, there were approximately a dozen times [they] would sleep together in the same bed," read the statement of facts.

"Four to five of those times [she] would be naked and Mr. Dunphy being at least partially naked and they would lay skin to skin."

Scott Dunphy, 31, pictured here leaving Saint John provincial court with a female supporter in July 2018. (Roger Cosman / CBC)

After one incident in late February 2018, the girl told her parents what Dunphy was doing, and police were called. In a recorded statement to officers given two days later, Dunphy confirmed the girl's account and wrote her an apology letter.

In their statements, each family member asked the court to destroy the apology letter, since it won't help them or the victim heal.

The judge said it wouldn't be possible to do that.

When delivering his sentence, Palmer said, "Nothing [Dunphy] says, nothing that I'm going to be able to do in terms to imposing the sentence, would make anyone feel better."

Expert testimony

The defence called psychiatrist Dr. Olga Komissarova, who created a 13-page report about Dunphy's mental state.

She said her diagnosis of Dunphy was that he had major depressive disorder "with anxiety features" as well as attention deficit disorder.

"He felt lonely, he felt disconnected from people ... he has immature way of thinking, he felt more connected with children than with adults," Dr. Komissarova said.

The Crown asked if that would impact Dunphy's ability to determine what's right and wrong. Komissarova said it would because, "Rational thinking is impaired when people are depressed, ... They couldn't express themselves properly. Because of that, it definitely affects their behaviour."

The judge interrupted the Crown's line of questioning to confirm that Dunphy's criminal responsibility was not in question.

Defence lawyer Pavel Boubnov said he's not trying to establish that Dunphy was not criminally responsible but rather "we're suggesting that his mind was clouded," because of untreated mental illness.

In the end, the judge said Dunphy's mental illness may have contributed to his offence, but "I don't find it to be a significant mitigating factor."

"I give it weight," he said, but not as much weight as the defence was asking for.