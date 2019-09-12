Details of sexual interference by fired Saint John Boys and Girls Club worker revealed

A former program director of the Boys and Girls Club of Saint John who admitted to touching a girl under the age of 16 for sexual purposes committed the offence at his apartment on different occasions in late 2017 and early 2018, provincial court heard Thursday.

Scott Dunphy, 31, pleaded guilty earlier this week to a charge of sexual interference but was back in court to have a date set for sentencing.

In an agreed statement of facts by the Crown and defence, the court heard Dunphy developed a relationship with an underage teenager in 2017 through an acquaintance and over time went from kissing her on the forehead to rubbing himself against her as the two lay naked in his bed.

Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

Girl told parents

"During the period between Nov. 17, 2017, and Feb. 22, 2018, there were approximately a dozen times [they] would sleep together in the same bed," read the statement of facts.

"Four to five of those times [she] would be naked and Mr. Dunphy being at least partially naked and they would lay skin to skin."

After one incident in late February 2018, the girl told her parents what Dunphy was doing, and police were called. In a recorded statement to officers given two days later, Dunphy confirmed the girl's account and wrote her an apology letter.

Police also recovered a semen sample from the girl's underwear, which eventually revealed the presence of Dunphy's DNA.

"Do you accept those facts, Mr. Dunphy?" asked Judge Andrew Palmer.

"Yes, sir," he replied.

"Have you entered your plea freely and voluntarily?"

"Yes, sir."

Dunphy, who is not in custody, was dressed in a blue blazer and sat quietly with a small group of supporters in the front row of the courtroom during the brief hearing.

Disagree about sentence

He had been employed as a program director with the Saint John Boys and Girls Club but was fired in early March 2018 within days of his admission to police of criminal conduct with the underage girl.

Palmer set Oct. 21 as the date for sentencing and to hear victim impact statements.

He also told Dunphy that Crown and defence lawyers were not in agreement on what his punishment should be.

"I think it's going to be a contested sentencing hearing," the judge said.

An indictable offence of sexual interference carries a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of 14 years, according to the Criminal Code.