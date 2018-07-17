Former Saint John youth club worker pleads guilty to sexual interference

A former program director of the Boys and Girls Club of Saint John pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual interference.

Scott Dunphy, 31, previously pleaded not guilty to sexual interference and sexual assault.

On Wednesday, he admitted to touching a person under the age of 16 for sexual purposes. The sexual assault charge was stayed, according to Dunphy's lawyer, Pavel Boubnov.

Boubnov said he will be calling forensic psychologist Dr. Olga Komissarova and three character witnesses to testify at the sentencing hearing, which is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 25 and 26.

The defence and Crown haven't agreed on facts yet but will come back before the court Thursday morning to finalize them.

The charge of sexual interference says the crime occurred between November 2017 and February 2018 in Saint John. The identity of the victim is under a publication ban.

An indictable offence of sexual interference carries a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of 14 years, according to the Criminal Code.

A spokesperson for the Saint John Boys and Girls Club previously told CBC News that Dunphy was terminated from his program co-ordinator position.

In March, Insp. Tanya Leblanc of the Saint John police said in an emailed statement that "no information to date indicates that [the alleged conduct] occurred on club property."