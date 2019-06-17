Convicted murderer and accomplice of notorious serial killer Allan Legere dead at 52

A convicted murderer and accomplice of Allan Legere — one of New Brunswick's most notorious serial killers, known as the Monster of the Miramichi — has died.

Scott Michael Curtis, 52, died of "apparent natural causes" on June 7 following an illness, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed.

Curtis was serving an "indeterminate sentence" for second-degree murder at the time of his death for the 1986 killing of an elderly Miramichi-area shopkeeper.

At the age of 19, Curtis, along with Legere and Todd Matchett, broke into the home of John Glendenning, 66. Glendenning was brutally beaten and strangled to death. His 61-year-old wife was tied up, severely beaten and sexually assaulted.

Curtis was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted break and enter with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 16 years.

While in prison, he attempted to stab Legere. "For technical reasons, criminal charges did not arise," according to a National Parole Board decision.

Curtis served about 22 years before being granted full parole in 2009.

Correctional Service of Canada spokesperson Shelley Lawrence declined to release any other information, citing the Privacy Act.

Legere's 'Reign of Terror'

Legere and Matchett were also convicted in Glendenning's murder.

In May 1989, Legere escaped from prison guards escorting him to a medical appointment in Moncton, about 120 kilometres south of the Miramichi region.

He killed four more people in the next seven months, known as the Reign of Terror, before being recaptured.

Serial killer Allan Legere, left, who was already in prison for one murder, escaped from custody in May 1989 and killed four more people during a 201-day manhunt. (CBC)

In 1991, he was convicted on four counts of first-degree murder and was subsequently declared a dangerous offender, a designation that allows for permanent incarceration.

He was sent to a special unit at Ste-Anne-des-Plaines Institution near Montreal, a super maximum security facility that houses some of Canada's most dangerous offenders.

Matchett was granted full parole during a National Parole Board hearing in British Columbia in August 2007.

Manipulative troublemaker

Curtis was initially granted day passes in September of 2001. The National Parole Board noted at that time that he had been considered a troublemaker and manipulative but had started changing his ways in 1995.

In September of 2006, the parole board cancelled Curtis's day passes. He appealed, but the parole board ruled in May 2007 that previous attempts at releasing Curtis into the community had failed and extreme caution was necessary.

He was granted day parole in November of 2007 and ordered not to associate with people reasonably known to be involved in criminal activity. It was revoked in August 2008, but the suspension was cancelled three months later and he was granted day parole for another six months, before being granted full parole on July 10, 2009.