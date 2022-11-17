Content
Searching for bright-green spikerush and other rare plants in N.B.

Scientists Sean Blaney set out to locate some of New Brunswick’s rare plant species. And what he found will help protect the biodiversity of the province.

Scientist finds a few surprises looking for species in woods and along the coastline

Hannah Rudderham · CBC News ·
A man wearing a floppy hat and a backpack is on the edge of a mountain.
Sean Blaney, executive director and senior scientist with the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre, said the organization's goal is to understand biodiversity and provide information on it so it can be managed and protected. (Submitted by Sean Blaney)

Scientist Sean Blaney was up to his waist in "bog muck" while searching for the bright-green spikerush, a plant that has not been seen in New Brunswick for four decades — until now.

The senior scientist and executive director of the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre set out in the summer to find some of the province's rare plants, which sometimes required wading through bogs and exploring coastlines.

Some plants were easier to get to, like the pale green orchid which is a rocky shoreline plant. It was found on the Oromocto River near Fredericton Junction. 

The yellow bartonia was found at Point Escuminac on the northeast coast of the province.

A collection of green sprouts that have been pulled from the ground.
The bright-green spikerush, a plant that has not been seen in New Brunswick for over two decades, is one of the many rare species Blaney found in his travels. (Submitted by Sean Blaney)

"In that area, that sea coast is eroding quite rapidly," said Blaney. "And this plant is metres away from being swept into the sea."

He said the organization's goal is to understand biodiversity and provide information on how it can be managed and protected. An analysis was done to find out which species hadn't been seen in the province for a while and then records were checked to get an idea where they might be found. 

Yellow bartonia was found at Point Escuminac, an area where the coast is eroding 'quite rapidly,' Blaney said. (Submitted by Sean Blaney)

Even when the team didn't find the species they were looking for in a particular area, Blaney said sometimes they located something unexpected.

Surprising finds along the way 

As an example, Blaney described a trip to Chamcook Mountain near Saint Andrews. The group found the grassy species they were looking for up on the peak — called Merritt Fernald's sedge.

As they were climbing down the steep slope through a rocky forest, Blaney said they found a plant called panicled hawkweed, something they had looked for at a previous location. 

Green stems with brown tops. A tank is in the background.
Blaney said they found the grassy species called Merritt Fernald's sedge on the peak of Chamcook Mountain near Saint Andrews. (Submitted by Sean Blaney)

"This was a whole new site for that plant," said Blaney. "And that plant had not been seen since the early 1980s in New Brunswick."

He said during their search, they did find some places where the plant's habitat had changed dramatically. Some of these places included the Northumberland Strait coast, said Blaney, and salt marsh habitats that have been changed by climate change. 

While he said coastal changes are natural, climate change has accelerated that process. The habitat that once housed the species in the 80s or 90s is now gone or "significantly altered," he said.

A green stem with a yellow sprout.
As the team was climbing down the steep slope of Chamcook Mountain, Blaney said they found a plant called panicled hawkweed, which was one of their targets they were unable to find at a previous site. (Submitted by Sean Blaney)

There were also some places where the habitat remained but they just couldn't find what they were looking for. 

One of the plants that Blaney hoped to find was the northern valerian. He said it was found once in New Brunswick in 1960 at Purvis Brook outside a forest research centre near Edmundston. Blaney said they've looked for it a couple of times since, but haven't found it.

Blaney said plants captured his attention at a young age and he keeps coming back to explore them, partly due to the variation. 

"There's over 1,500 species in New Brunswick, and each one of them has its special characteristics and special ecology, and is a part of our whole natural heritage," said Blaney.

"You can spend a lifetime learning about them."

