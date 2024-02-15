Fredericton science centre temporarily closes, cites financial pressures

Science East, Fredericton's interactive science museum, says it will temporarily close to the general public, citing financial and operational "considerations."

"The Board of Directors made this difficult decision as a result of funding realities," the organization's board of directors said in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

"As an organization that relies heavily on government and corporate funders on a project-by-project, program-by-program basis, we are sometimes required to re-evaluate and realign activities based on available funds."

The statement goes on to say that "operational realities" of maintaining the facility are currently a challenge for the organization.

Staff will be reduced to a 'core group' that will continue to deliver outreach programs and work to rebuild the organization, said a Thursday post to Science East's Facebook page. (Sam Farley/CBC)

The museum has operated out of the former York County jail in downtown Fredericton. Its focus has been on students and teachers as well as the general public, with a mission, according to its website, to "inspire and inform through hands-on science experiences."

Science East has more than 150 hands-on exhibits and also offers visitors a chance to learn more about the building's past as a jail.

The board is considering "next steps," according to the Facebook post.

CBC News tried to speak with someone from the board, as well as the centre's executive director, shortly after the online statement was posted. They declined to be interviewed.

Staff will be reduced to a "core group" that will continue to deliver outreach programs and work to "rebuild the organization." The centre will remain open for school and group bookings.

Memberships will remain valid and existing bookings are still in place.