What makes an earworm, and how to get rid of one

If you have ever been unable to get that catchy pop song out of your head, you've experienced an earworm.

But what exactly are earworms, and how do you get rid of them?

"It's a neat phenomena and it doesn't happen with every piece of music and that is what makes it really interesting from a scientific standpoint," said Michael Edwards, director of strategic initiatives and exhibits at Science East in Fredericton.

Edwards describes an earworm as an involuntary memory effect that happens in the auditory cortex of the brain.

There are several factors in what makes a piece of music a contender to be an earworm.

First is familiarity.

"Familiarity is really important," Edwards said.

"When you hear a song for the first time it's unlikely to have this kind of impact, but as you hear it repeatedly it begins to have that effect."

Michael Edwards said earworms tend to be upbeat songs with a repetitive element. (Submitted by Michael Edwards)

Edwards said earworms tend to be upbeat songs that are easy to sing along to and have a repetitive element.

They also tend to be generic songs, which isn't a bad thing if you are looking to write a hit.

"There's been some musicians working with artificial intelligence to actually write songs," Edwards said. "People have always tried to get this catchy song thing because it can mean a hit, but they are trying to get computers to do the work for them.

"The problem [is] unless it becomes a hit anyway and becomes familiar it's never going to make the elevated jump to becoming an earworm."

Earworms become earworms when they get played a lot.

A successful earworm isn't just a plain vanilla pop song, however. Most have a little quirk that helps them stand out and get noticed by your brain — a slight rhythm shift or key change, or maybe a chorus that is slightly longer than eight bars.

Surveys have been done to figure out the exact formula for what makes an earworm, but Edwards said what makes a song a popular earworm could touch on geography.

He cited a recent survey in the U.K., where several Lady Gaga songs appeared, and they hadn't become as popular in North America as other Gaga songs.

A classic earworm is one almost everyone knows all the words to — Bohemian Rhapsody, for instance.

Michael Edwards of Science East explains why some songs get stuck in your brain and how to get rid of them. 9:12

"There's footage on YouTube of a concert where the entire crowd in Wembley Stadium sang pretty much all of Bohemian Rhapsody because pretty much everyone know all the words to it."

There are several tactics to get rid of an earworm.

One way is to repeat some random word over and over again. This creates what Edwards calls an irrelevant sub-vocalization.

"People that meditate will be really good at that. If you're not so good at that, chewing gum will also have a similar effect," he said.

Another way is to distract yourself with a puzzle or something that forces you to focus.

"The most dangerous one on the list, is to listen to another song."