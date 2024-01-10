All schools closed in New Brunswick as widespread storm hits

New Brunswickers are in for a messy start to Wednesday as snow falls across the province.

The storm has closed all school districts, and some universities and colleges have stayed closed or delayed opening.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says the snow will turn to rain in southwestern New Brunswick later Wednesday morning. The transition from snow into rain will be the point at which winds are the highest, she said.

In the transition, ice pellets and freezing rain are expected.

Environment Canada winter storm warnings remain in place for the northern half of New Brunswick, with a storm surge warning as well for Campbellton and eastern Restigouche.

Southern and central regions have scattered warnings for snowfall, wind and rain.

RCMP is warning that travel is not recommended on Route 2 between Saint-André and Upper Kingsclear, Route 2 between the local service district of Saint-Jacques and SaintAndré, and Route 1 between St. Stephen and Saint John.