Schools to reopen Monday after province, CUPE reach tentative agreement
Schools moved to online learning on Nov. 1 after province locked out striking education workers
Schools in New Brunswick will reopen on Monday after the provincial government reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees late Saturday.
"I know that the last couple of weeks have been challenging for students and parents," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a press conference Sunday. "There's no replacement for in-classroom learning."
More than 20,000 public sector workers are now expected to return to work after being on strike for more than two weeks.
Tentative agreements were reached Saturday night with seven of the union's locals, Higgs said.
Schools closed on Nov. 1 and moved to online learning after about 3,000 workers that included custodians, bus drivers, school library assistants and administrative support went on strike.
Community colleges, where CUPE workers are also employed, are expected to reopen to students on Tuesday.
Workers will vote on the government's offer within the next week, the premier said.
"I'm optimistic," he added. "I really believe people want to get back to work."
Higgs declined to comment on contract terms.
More to come.
