New school locations leave some disappointed, frustrated by lack of input

Bernadine Boucher was excited when she found out her community of Hanwell, near Fredericton, was getting a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school, but after four years and $33.5 million worth of planning and construction, she's frustrated the school opened in September with no crosswalk to get students across a busy highway.

The school sits on Route 640. It has a speed limit of 80 km/h, which drops to 50 km/h in the vicinity of the school during the day.

Since there is no way to cross safely on foot or bicycle, students who live within walking distance of the school must be bused across the busy road.

Boucher, whose granddaughter attends the school, says it's a symptom of the lack of "community engagement" when sites for new schools in New Brunswick are chosen.

Bernadine Boucher says from where she sits, it appears getting students safely across Hanwell Road was "an afterthought." She hopes how new schools fit into their communities will be considered by government in the future. (Submitted by Bernadine Boucher)

"I think we should have had an opportunity to say what we were having for expectations," Boucher said.

"There would have been somebody in the nearby communities … somebody there would have said, 'My child is 500 metres from the school. How am I going to get them across that busy highway?'"

Not 'within our mandate'

Boucher has written letters to officials with the Department of Education and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, and she has made presentations to her local municipal council. None of her efforts have resulted in a crosswalk.

She calls it "a head scratcher." Particularly at a time when everyone knows that fossil fuels aren't good for our environment, and everyone should be encouraged to walk and bicycle, rather than drive.

"They've put a nice bike rack in front of the school. Any day there's usually two bikes there. So two brave little souls come out on their bikes."

Josh Nowlan, acting director of educational facilities and pupil transportation with the Department of Education, said there would be "sensitivities" around presenting possible school site locations to the public. (Submitted by Josh Nowlan)

Josh Nowlan, acting director of education facilities and pupil transportation with the Department of Education, says a crosswalk isn't part of his department's mandate.

There are different "aspects" to the project, he said, and the Education Department is "very much focused on the school."

"If there are other things within the community or within the highway infrastructure, those are the responsibilities of our colleagues."

I don't go around griping and very seldom do I say anything but to me this is important, this is children's lives. - Bernadine Boucher, Hanwell resident

After four years of planning and construction, Boucher and her action group are left trying to mediate between government departments and the municipality to get a crosswalk built.

"There should have been some type of community engagement in that process," she said.

Site for new Moncton school leaves community frustrated

In Moncton, a new school for the west end of the city is under construction, and will open in 2024.

It will replace two aging schools, Bessborough and Hillcrest, both built in the 1950s in residential neighbourhoods. The new school is being built outside of those neighbourhoods and next to a high school.

A rendering of the planned kindergarten to Grade 8 school beside Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton's west end. (Government of New Brunswick)

Coun. Charles Leger says the new school is needed, but many in his ward hoped it would be rebuilt on the Bessborough site.

"I think the disappointment from the community's perspective was the taking of those schools away and moving them — even though it's perhaps a not too distant location and it's still within the ward — it's still outside of those two residential areas." he said. "It would have been, I think, beneficial to have that conversation."

Moncton Coun. Charles Leger hopes that communities will have more input in where schools are built, particularly when it comes to replacing aging schools which 'anchor' neighbourhoods. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Leger is now looking ahead to schools in the city that will need to be replaced in the future, and hoping that there will be more opportunities for communities to weigh in on where they will be built.

"You have different departments involved, and you're in a municipality as well, [so] how do all of them communicate to one another. But more importantly, he added, is "having communication with citizens and with the people who are using the schools."

New school locations 'best kept secret'

In conversations with CBC News, District Education Council members and municipal politicians said beyond setting boundaries for a new school, they did not have input into the final decision on school location.

They said they were simply "informed of" the location, or in one case "blindsided" by the province's decision, with one mayor calling the process the "best kept secret."

Josh Nowlan believes the process does consult with citizens, and points to the District Education Council as the entity that communicates the wants of the community with the local school district, which then communicates with the Department of Education, which communicates with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DTI).

This slide from Josh Nowlan, acting director of education facilities and pupil transportation with the Department of Education, shows the selection of a site for a new school floating outside of the planning process. (Submitted by Josh Nowlan)

When asked why the potential sites for a new school, which are identified by DTI, aren't presented to the pubic in a town hall style meeting, Nowlan said there are "sensitivities" around that type of consultation.

"Because the selection of sites or the identification of sites and what someone may be selling a site for, that's not information we can give out the general public."

Nowlan explained that government can't be "advertising what someone is necessarily asking for their site," and said the cost "would be one of the first questions."

Province says changes coming

Nowlan said in the future, a new government process called SDIP, which stands for Stable Departmental Infrastructure Priority list, will allow officials to look at a five-year plan and acquire land in areas where new schools are expected to be built.

"And what this allows us to do is then plan ahead and start looking at, OK, we're going to have this new school in this certain area of Moncton. We'll be breaking ground seven years from now. So that gives us the opportunity to look ahead at securing land."

In the past, Nowlan said, the Department of Education was looking more at a one to two year timeframe.

Another change comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Under local governance reform, provincial departments will be required to consider local land-use plans and zoning before undertaking developments.

"The idea is to take advantage here of local planning expertise and really to dovetail provincial plans."

Bernadine Boucher and Coun. Charles Leger hope those improvements will make it easier for citizens to have input into where schools are built and how they fit in with the larger community.

"I've always been a big supporter of building the school," Boucher said. "I don't go around griping and very seldom do I say anything but to me this is important, this is children's lives."