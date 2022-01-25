60 schools lacking ventilation systems now have HEPA filters to help combat COVID

The 60 New Brunswick schools without integrated mechanical ventilation systems have a new tool to combat COVID-19 — HEPA, or high-efficiency particulate, filters.

Forty-seven of the schools tested high for carbon dioxide, "but within the safe range," CBC News has learned — almost double the number the Department of Education initially reported last fall. CO2 levels are considered a good indicator of ventilation efficiency.

All New Brunswick public school students returned to in-person learning Monday for the first time since before the holiday break, as part of the province's return to the less restrictive Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan.

To help reduce COVID-19 transmission in indoor settings, the Department of Education purchased portable HEPA filtration systems for 2,000 classrooms at a cost of $3 million.

"As of Monday, most HEPA filters have already been installed," said department spokesperson Flavio Nienow.

When properly used, portable air filtration devices with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters have been shown to reduce the concentration of some viruses from the air, the Public Health Agency of Canada has said. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

A report commissioned by the department before Christmas concluded that while there is "no evidence directly proving that HEPA filtration reduces COVID-19 transmission" in the classroom, it can reduce the propagation of airborne COVID particles when properly installed and combined with masking, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said last week.

"Given the rapid spread and transmissibility of Omicron, we know we need to use every single available tool," he said.

Other provinces, such as Ontario, spent millions on HEPA filters for schools before classes started last fall.

11 schools to get ventilation system this year

Eleven of the 60 schools are also expected to have integrated ventilation systems installed in 2022, said Nienow.

They had among the lowest air quality results when CO2 testing was conducted during the winter of 2020-21.

These schools include: Birchmount School, Forest Glen School and Hillsborough Elementary School in the Anglophone East School District; Barnhill Memorial School, Back Bay Elementary School, Inglewood School and Norton Elementary School in the Anglophone South School District; Burton Elementary School, Connaught Street School and Montgomery Street Elementary School in the Anglophone West School District; and École Blanche-Bourgeois in the francophone south district.

The remaining 49 schools will have ventilation systems installed within the next four or five years, unless the schools themselves are replaced first, assistant deputy minister of corporate services Robert Penney has said. The timeline is based in part on the limited availability of trades workers, Cardy said.

Unlike the 234 schools in the province that do have integrated ventilation systems, the 60 schools without have to rely instead on opening doors and windows to circulate air.

The province has previously refused to identify the 60 schools, directing inquiries to the seven individual districts. Last September, only five of the districts responded to a request for information — Anglophone North School District, Anglophone South School District, Anglophone West School District, the francophone north-east district and the francophone north-west district.

On Tuesday, the department released the full list to CBC News. (See below)

The province plans to install ventilation systems in about eight of the 60 schools a year over roughly the next four years, Robert Penney, the assistant deputy education minister, corporate services, has said. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

In 2020-21, two consulting firms measured C02 levels in a sample of rooms at all 60 schools. The air quality tests were conducted under the conditions "most likely to create a CO2 buildup in schools: during the winter heating season … and with classrooms occupied," Nienow said in an emailed statement.

"All test results were found to be within the safe range of CO2 levels and did not demonstrate reason for health and safety concerns," he said.

"Results for 47 schools indicated that certain rooms, although safe, did have C02 levels peak above 1,500 ppm [parts per million], which are less than optimal for learning."

In September, the department said 24 schools had these results.

It is not until levels reach 5,000 ppm over an eight-hour period weighted average, or 30,000 ppm over a 15-minute weighted average, that there are risks to occupants' health and safety, officials have said.

"Schools with the lowest air quality results are being prioritized for the installation of ventilation systems," said Nienow. "This does not include schools that are planned to be replaced in the near future."

The 11 prioritized projects are currently being designed and tendered, said Nienow.

The majority of the work is expected to be conducted during summer months, while the schools are unoccupied, he said.

Does your child's school lack a ventilation system?

The 60 schools without integrated mechanical ventilation systems include:

Anglophone East School District

Bessborough School

Beaverbrook School

Birchmount School

Dorchester Consolidated School

Forest Glen School

Frank L. Bowser School

Hillcrest School

Hillsborough Elementary School

Marshview Middle School

Mountain View School

Riverside Consolidated School

Sunny Brae Middle School

West Riverview School

Anglophone North School District:

Harcourt School

Jacquet River School

Napan Elementary School

Anglophone South School District:

Back Bay Elementary School

Barnhill Memorial School

Bayview School

Beaconsfield Middle School

Centennial School

Grand Bay Primary School

Hazen-White-St. Francis School

Inglewood School

Lawrence Station Elementary School

Norton Elementary School

Prince Charles School

Princess Elizabeth School

Sir James Dunn Academy

St. John the Baptist/King Edward School

St. Stephen Elementary School

White Head Elementary School

Anglophone West School District:

Assiniboine Avenue Elementary School

Bath Community School

Bristol Elementary School

Burton Elementary School

Chipman Elementary School

Connaught Street School

Donald Fraser Memorial School

Florenceville Elementary School

Florenceville Middle School

Forest Hill School

Gagetown School

Garden Creek School

George Street Middle School

Gesner Street Elementary School

Harold Peterson Middle School

Harvey Elementary School

Keswick Ridge School

Kingsclear Consolidated

McAdam Avenue School

Montgomery Street Elementary School

Nackawic Senior High School

Nashwaaksis Memorial School

Old Arc-en-ciel School

Upper Miramichi Elementary School

Ridgeview Middle School

District scolaire francophone Nord-Est:

Académie Assomption

District scolaire francophone Sud: