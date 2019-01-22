Many schools closed again as province digs out from massive storm

Poor road conditions have forced many schools to close as the province continues to clean up from the major storm that whipped through New Brunswick on the weekend.

All schools in the Anglophone East and Anglophone South school districts are closed today. Several schools are also closed in areas across the Francophone South School District, including:

Bouctouche

Cap-Pelé

Cocagne

Dieppe

Saint John

Quispamsis

Grand-Barachois

Grande-Digue

Memramcook

Moncton

Notre-Dame

Saint-Antoine

Sainte-Anne-De-Kent

Sainte-Marie-De-Kent

Shediac

Travel is still not recommended along several highways across the province, including Highway 2 from Longs Creek, which is west of Fredericton, to Dubee Settlement Road, near Havelock.

As much as 50 centimetres of snow fell in northern New Brunswick earlier this week, while close to 100 millimetres of rain was reported in some southern parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.

The storm pummelled the province, creating treacherous driving conditions and knocking out power to thousands of NB Power customers.

On Tuesday morning, the utility reported 124 customers still affected by outages, mostly in Flatlands, Glencoe, and Tide Head in Restigouche County.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province.

The weather agency said a front will approach the Maritimes from the southwest on Wednesday and cross the Maritimes Wednesday night.

"This system will bring wind, rain and snow to the region once again," said Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist.

"Round two, if you will, doesn't have the strength or dynamics as our Sunday [and] Monday storm, but it will create some slippery conditions once again."

Environment Canada said the front will usher in much milder air and strengthening southwest winds. Snow followed by rain will likely move into New Brunswick by Thursday morning, likely changing to rain throughout the most of the province by Thursday morning.

"This system may intensify during the day Thursday bringing further rainfall and significant snowmelt which could lead to potential flooding. A return to colder, drier weather is expected on Friday."