Schools in several N.B. areas close after overnight snowfall
An overnight snowfall has cancelled or delayed the start of school in several areas of New Brunswick.
School buses delayed in some districts, snowfall warnings remain in place
Schools in the Anglophone East School District have been cancelled for the day because of the snow.
All schools in the Francophone South School District, except in Fredericton, are closed for the day.
Rexton and Miramichi schools in Anglophone North are also closed.
Meanwhile, buses in the Anglophone South School District have been delayed for two hours, but schools are expected to open on time.
In Anglophone West, buses in zones four to nine are delayed by one hour.
Environment Canada snowfall warnings remain for Saint John and county, Moncton and southeast New Brunswick and Fundy National Park.
