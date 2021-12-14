School sports shutdown surprises coaches, parents
Petition calls for Premier Blaine Higgs to reverse his decision to restrict school sports
Students, parents and New Brunswick's school sports organization were taken by surprise by the province's temporary suspension of youth sports.
Last week, New Brunswick student sports had gyms and arenas full of fans. This week, there will be no games at all.
"I think there could be a few steps in between that we kind of missed, maybe," Andy Clark, president of the New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association, told Information Morning Fredericton.
"I'm not Public Health. I don't want to second guess their rationale for a complete shutdown of sports for our youth, but it does have a negative impact on our youth, for sure."
On Monday, after the arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the province, the government ordered the cancellation of all organized activities for children.
Clark said he was expecting new regulations for younger children but not for older ones.
"I understand that we have to be cautious," he said. "We've asked our student athletes to be vaccinated."
Clark said the organization has been following public health measures by requiring vaccinations for attendants and athletes, ensuring people are wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.
But New Brunswick has been seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, partly because of a rise of school-related transmission. As of Monday, there were 1,048 active cases of the virus in the province.
'This might be the loss of the season'
Clark said school sports are important for students' well-being and mental health. He said he understands that school transmission directly affects school sports, but he hopes the temporary measures are short-lived.
"I am hearing from some coaches around province that they're scared this might be the loss of the season again," he said.
He said the province has not provided a timeline for the shutdown.
"The cases will dictate the length of it probably," he said.
Practices and skill drills are permitted if they only involve one team at a time, the province said, as long as the organization has an operational plan that includes "reasonable effort to ensure distancing and sanitization."
Clark said that while the temporary ban is still on, students who can practise will, and he hopes there will be a timeline which he can point students to, to show there's an end to the shutdown.
Public signs petition
Almost 8,000 people have signed a public petition calling for sports to be allowed again.
Yves Arsenault, president of the Lamèque-Shippagan Minor Hockey Association and president of the Société des Jeux de l'Acadie, started the petition.
He told Radio-Canada his children are directly impacted by the ban, and he's asking Premier Blaine Higgs to reverse the decision.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton and Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?