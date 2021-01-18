Teachers' Federation does not support schools staying open during red phase, district does

The New Brunswick Teachers' Federation says it does not support keeping schools open during red phase, a change that took both teachers and district officials by surprise.

The federation, which represents both anglophone and francophone teachers, said the province did not consult them before changing the rules.

"This government's decision was communicated to us only a few minutes before today's press conference," said the federation in a letter released yesterday.

Minister of Education Dominic Cardy and Dr, Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced Sunday 36 new cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record. The cases include 24 in the Edmundston and Grand Falls region, or Zone 4, which is moving to the red phase.

At the same news conference, Cardy said schools in Zone 4 will stay open under new phase-red guidelines. The guidelines previously said if a zone moved to the red phase, all non-essential businesses and schools must close.

Cardy said students will be safe at school, even during phase red.

The federation said it plans to address its concerns with Cardy, including asking how suddenly changing the rules could help "foster a climate of stability," and how students, teachers and staff will be kept safe.

Francophone North-West School District superintendent Luc Caron held a media conference Monday afternoon supporting the government's decision.

"[If] schools are open that means schools are safe and that is Public Health's message that they're sending out," he said.

"We will continue to do our best to give the kids the best education, best quality of service possible."

Education Minister Dominic Cardy announced that schools will remain open under the red phase, with additional health measures in place. (Submitted by Government of New Brunswick)

Caron said the new rules came as a surprise to the district as well. He said staff have been working on red-phase plans for months, but had to pivot when they learned that they will remain open in red.

Caron said if parents want to keep their kids at home because they don't feel safe, they are free to do that. But if they do, "they become the teacher."

He said he hopes parents will understand the district is keeping the students and staff safe by following Public Health guidelines of cleaning and masking. He said the district will step up active screening of school personnel, and screen employees on a daily basis.

Extracurricular activities will be cancelled, and if employees or students experience only one symptom they are asked to stay home and get tested, he said.

"We encourage our parents to take a look on our health measures in place and I hope they realize that means we are strict and our measures are safe," he said. "We would invite them to bring back their kids to school."