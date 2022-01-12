With school lunch programs on hold, some are adapting to fill the void

For some, the drawbacks to online learning extend well beyond poor internet connections and lost social interactions with friends.

When Amanda Rouse considered those who rely on their schools for food, she knew she had to do something.

Through a neighbourhood Facebook page, the Kennebecasis Valley mom invited anyone who may be struggling with food security to reach out to her for help.

Friends, neighbours and complete strangers quickly volunteered to help her help others — and it just snowballed from there. She recently created a Facebook page called Kennebecasis Cares.

"It just really has grown into this beautiful outpouring of community support," said Rouse.

People have dropped off bags full of groceries on her front step. They've also given cash and shopped for items that will be delivered directly to her.

Some donations are dropped off at Amanda Rouse's Gondola Boulevard home. (Facebook)

With school and police contacts, she's developed a list of those who could use a bit of help and has been handing out meal bags and food hampers.

"I'm taking the donations that have been coming to my front step and putting them into hampers, and the various school administrations are then delivering them to the schools, and they're distributing them to the families that they've identified that could use some extra help."

Police officers are also going into certain communities every day around lunch time and delivering bagged lunches to the kids in those communities.

With the help of Kennebecasis Regional police officers, bagged lunches are dropped off daily where needed. (Facebook)

Deliveries started on Monday and Rouse will continue to distribute the food that she receives.

On Monday, they delivered 55 lunch bags, and she expects that to grow in the next few days as word spreads.

Rouse said she was inspired by childhood memories of families supporting each other.

"While all families were challenged, we each took care of each other," she said. "And that's something I've always kept with me as I've become an adult and got settled here in the valley.

"This does happen in every community, and there should be no shame in it. And, you know, especially in a community like ours, where there's so many people who are willing to help. It just takes, you know, somebody making an innocent Facebook post to start this great outpouring."

Some of the food items that will be used to make lunches for students learning at home. (Facebook)

Erin Rideout, the executive director of Inner City Youth Ministries, understands the extent of food insecurity. And just because children aren't in school, doesn't mean families don't need help.

The group and its volunteers normally prepare meals three days a week for students in six Saint John schools. Rideout said they usually average about 400 students a day.

When they heard that the education system would move to online learning from home, they reached out to the six schools, and are "working with them to identify the best way to support the families with needs in that school."

Rideout said there isn't a single plan across the board.

For example, meals are still being provided to one school and parents can pick them up at the school.

Erin Rideout, of the Inner City Youth Ministry, says the group is still trying to help deliver food to students, although not through its traditional lunch program. (CBC News/Graham Thompson)

"In other schools, we're dropping off gift cards for identified families," Rideout said. "It's kind of a little bit of everything right now."

For some, she said, a single meal here or there doesn't begin to fill the void, and with children at home all day for the next little while, it was more important to focus on "pantry staples" to help provide more meals over a longer term. That's why the group is now giving out more gift cards.

They're also doing it all with a reduced number of volunteers "because we know now is not the time to gather all of our big group of volunteers, who are mostly seniors."

She said the volunteers are eager, but she's trying to encourage them to stay away and stay safe until conditions improve.

Pivoting to keep children fed

Harmony United Church in East Saint John has operated a brown-bag lunch program since 2014. The group normally provides 400 bagged lunches to a number of Saint John schools each week.

When students are not in school because of COVID, or the recent labour strike, the group tries to continue its mission to keep children fed, explained Joan Shillington.

Each weekday, it drops off 50 bagged lunches to Romero House, a soup kitchen in Saint John, "in hopes the lunches will reach some of the youth that need this helping hand," said Shillington.

Some programs suspended

Some groups, meanwhile, have had to suspend operations.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Saint John normally provides hot lunches five days a week to students at Prince Charles School.

Executive director Amy Shanks says they usually feed between 90 and 100 students a day, but they're not able to deliver those meals to students if they're not in school.

She estimates that only about five per cent of those students are enrolled in the club's after-school program, and will be fed when they're at the centre.

Stephanie Patterson, the director of communications for Anglophone East School District, said the district's "community schools team" is working with school and community-based organizations. She expected to have more details at the end of the week.

Jessica Hanlon, the director of communications for Anglophone South School District, said the district is not involved in redirecting school-based lunch programs.