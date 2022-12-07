School district fined $125,000 after death of worker

The Francophone North East School District has been fined $125,000 after worker Sylvio St-Pierre fell to his death from the roof of a school in northern New Brunswick.

The school district pleaded guilty in December 2020 to failing to provide a fall protection system.

St-Pierre died in April 2019 while working on the roof of École Cité de l'Amitié, an elementary school in Bathurst. An inquest into St-Pierre's death is taking place this week.

Mandatory training not done, safety equipment not present

On Tuesday, the inquest heard about an internal report produced a month after the death, noting several safety failures. Among them were that the victim had not used fall-protection equipment, there was a lack of protective equipment, a poor assessment of safe work, and a lack of knowledge of how to safely work at heights.

Paul Tremblay, occupational health and safety adviser for the provincial government, co-authored the report. He made eight recommendations, the main ones relating to better safety training for workers.

Thomas Weber, director of facilities with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, testified Tuesday about a lack of human resources, a communication problem and several shortcomings in safety training before St-Pierre's death.

He said the school district added health and safety officer positions after St-Pierre's fall.

Thomas Weber, director of facilities with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, apologized to Nicole Audet, St-Pierre’s widow, at the end of his testimony at the inquest. (Radio-Canada)

Weber said the department had been reactive, and not proactive, in this case. At the end of his testimony, he apologized to the victim's widow, Nicole Audet, and to Éloi Doucet, one of the senior district officials in 2019.

Kevin Arseneau, building manager for the district, testified that the last training for employees on working at heights and protection in the event of a fall dates back to 2013.

This mandatory training every three years was not given during the years before St-Pierre's death, he said. St-Pierre and Jules Hachey, who worked alongside him on the school's roof, had not taken the training in 2013, he said.

Arseneau testified that oversight, negligence and the lack of a reminder system could explain the gaps in training.

A coroner's inquest assigns no legal liability or blame. However, recommendations can be made with the aim of preventing similar deaths from occurring in the future.