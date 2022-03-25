N.B. education assistant describes feeling 'helpless' with removal of COVID rules in school

A New Brunswick education assistant is adding her voice to those calling for a return of some COVID-19 restrictions in the province's schools.

"I would say it has been overwhelming, to say the least," said Allison Taylor, describing what it's been like to work in a school for the past two weeks.

The provincial government dropped all COVID-19 restrictions across the province on March 14, bringing an end to the requirement that masks be worn indoors and that people isolate when they catch COVID-19, even in schools.

Taylor works at a high school in Miramichi, but declined to disclose the name out of privacy concerns.

Speaking on Information Morning Moncton on Friday, she said the end of restrictions has left her feeling as if there's nothing she can do to protect herself or her students from the virus.

"I'd say that the hardest part has been just feeling like there's a lot of situations that I'm very helpless in.

"Like before, I would have seen, you know, like a student coughing, but I would know, you know, they have a mask on, no big deal. But now there's really, there's just nothing we can do for anything that we see anymore."

On Tuesday, Taylor turned to Twitter to vent her feelings in a series of tweets that received hundreds of reactions from other users.

A glance into the day of an EA in the middle of a pandemic that the government has declared “over”: a thread 🧵 —@AllisonTaylor12

Recounting that day, Taylor said there were a number of troubling situations, including a student being unmasked at school, despite having COVID-positive family at home, and other students who'd tested positive while at school but were allowed to stay since they weren't symptomatic.

"And a lot of our children were sick that day, and it just felt like … everyone was getting sick, and there was just nothing we could do about it."

Taylor's concerns come as some parents and the head of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association voiced concerns over the dropping of all COVID-19 restrictions in schools.

The New Brunswick government hasn't reversed that decision, even as Nova Scotia made a last-minute tweak of its Monday reopening plan that sees mandatory masking continue in schools.

Taylor, who still wears a mask at school, said she wants to see the reintroduction of some rules, such as requiring masks for students and staff who are symptomatic, and a required isolation period for those who test positive.

Aside from helping bring back a feeling of safety and comfort, she said, it could also help reduce the number of teachers falling ill and having to call in sick, resulting in staff shortages.

"Bring [restrictions] back so that people can feel like they are safe to come into their workplace again," Taylor said.

CBC News requested an interview with Education Minister Dominic Cardy to discuss Taylor's concerns.

In an email, Department of Education spokesperson Flavio Nienov said that in memos sent to principals and school districts, the department has encouraged students and school personnel to stay home when they are sick.

He said it's also "highly recommended" they practise good hygiene, such as hand-washing, sanitization, and covering their mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing.

Nienov said while some schools are dealing with staff shortages, none have had to close since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted March 14.

"Earlier this year, the department and school districts redeployed educators from throughout the system to support schools with employment gaps and we are prepared to implement these measures again if necessary," Nienov said.

"We recognize the efforts of teachers and administrators in ensuring that learning is not impacted and we will continue to work closely with school districts to assess the situation."