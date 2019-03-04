Schools closed Friday as winter storm wallops New Brunswick

All anglophone and francophone schools are closed as a nasty storm tracks its way across New Brunswick.

More than 40 centimetres of snow, and more than 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected to fall this morning and into early Saturday.

Much of northern New Brunswick is under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada, including:

The Acadian Peninsula

Bathurst and Chaleur region

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Miramichi and area

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

Environment Canada is calling for 35 to 45 centimetres of snow in those areas. Snow will become heavy at times this morning and taper off to flurries early Saturday morning. Northeasterly winds will whip across northeastern New Brunswick, gusting from 80 to 100 km/h.

Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park, Stanley, Doaktown, Blackville area, and Woodstock and Carleton County remain under a snowfall warning.

Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow will fall in those areas of central New Brunswick. Snow will be mixed with ice pellets later this morning and early this evening. By early Saturday morning, the snow will taper to flurries.

Meanwhile, several parts of southern New Brunswick are under a freezing rain warning, including:

Fundy National Park

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick

Saint John and County

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 15 millimetres of freezing rain in those areas.

Ice pellets and freezing rain will change to rain this morning over Grand Manan Island.

Rapidly accumulating snow and strong winds causing blowing snow will make travelling difficult.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," Environment Canada said.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

People should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, the federal agency said.