Schools across province close in preparation for winter storm
Up to 40 cm of snow could fall in northeastern New Brunswick today
Most schools across the province are closed Thursday because a winter storm is expected to bring high snowfall totals across New Brunswick.
Between 20 and 40 cm of snow is expected to fall beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing into Thursday evening, says Environment Canada.
A snowfall warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Edmundston and Madawaska County
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Fundy National Park
- Grand Falls and Victoria County
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County
- Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick
- Mount Carleton - Renous Highway
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- Saint John and County
- St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
- Stanley -Doaktown - Blackville area
- Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
- Woodstock and Carleton County
Snow is expected to begin falling in the southwest and spread across the province in a northeastward direction. Twenty to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall, Environment Canada says.
Strong winds may cause blowing snow later Thursday afternoon and into the evening.
In the south, the snow may turn to ice pellets tonight. Some southern areas could see a snow-rain mix in the early hours of Friday morning.
In northeastern New Brunswick, a winter storm warning is in effect for the following areas:
- Acadian Peninsula
- Bathurst and Chaleur Region
- Campbellton and Restigouche County
- Kent County
- Kouchibouguac National Park
- Miramichi and area
Those areas of the province could see up to 40 cm fall this afternoon and evening, before tapering to flurries Friday morning.
Strong wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h are also expected this afternoon in northeastern New Brunswick. The blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
A wind warning is in place for Grand Manan and Charlotte County. Easterly winds are expected to gust up to 80 km/h along the coast and could gust up to 100 km/h over Grand Manan.
Environment Canada said drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel.
All schools in anglophone north, east, south and west districts are closed.
Schools in Francophone North-West School District will close at noon. All schools in Francophone South School District are closed.
