Schools across province close in preparation for winter storm

Most schools across the province are closed Thursday because a winter storm is expected to bring high snowfall totals across New Brunswick.

Between 20 and 40 cm of snow is expected to fall beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing into Thursday evening, says Environment Canada.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the following areas:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Fredericton and Southern York County

Fundy National Park

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick

Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

Oromocto and Sunbury County

Saint John and County

St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County

Stanley -Doaktown - Blackville area

Sussex - Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Woodstock and Carleton County

Snow is expected to begin falling in the southwest and spread across the province in a northeastward direction. Twenty to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall, Environment Canada says.

Strong winds may cause blowing snow later Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

In the south, the snow may turn to ice pellets tonight. Some southern areas could see a snow-rain mix in the early hours of Friday morning.

In northeastern New Brunswick, a winter storm warning is in effect for the following areas:

Acadian Peninsula

Bathurst and Chaleur Region

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Kent County

Kouchibouguac National Park

Miramichi and area

Those areas of the province could see up to 40 cm fall this afternoon and evening, before tapering to flurries Friday morning.

Strong wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h are also expected this afternoon in northeastern New Brunswick. The blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

A wind warning is in place for Grand Manan and Charlotte County. Easterly winds are expected to gust up to 80 km/h along the coast and could gust up to 100 km/h over Grand Manan.

Environment Canada said drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel.

All schools in anglophone north, east, south and west districts are closed.

Schools in Francophone North-West School District will close at noon. All schools in Francophone South School District are closed.