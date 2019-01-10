Snow closes northeastern New Brunswick schools for second day

Poor weather conditions have closed schools in northeastern New Brunswick Thursday as another snowy weather system continues to hit the province.

Francophone Northeast School District is closed today. Schools in Anglophone North School District are closed with the exception of the Rexton area. Francophone South schools are closed in Miramichi, Baie-Sainte-Anne and Rogersville.

Buses are delayed for the Francophone South areas of Saint-Jean, Quispamsis, Moncton and Dieppe.

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice. 2:26

Highways in northeastern New Brunswick remain closed this morning after plows were pulled off the road before midnight last night.

Northern New Brunswick can expect an additional 2 to 4 cm of snow today.