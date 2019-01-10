New
Snow closes northeastern New Brunswick schools for second day
Schools are closed from the Restigouche to Miramichi regions
Highways closed along the Acadian Peninsula and north shore
Poor weather conditions have closed schools in northeastern New Brunswick Thursday as another snowy weather system continues to hit the province.
Francophone Northeast School District is closed today. Schools in Anglophone North School District are closed with the exception of the Rexton area. Francophone South schools are closed in Miramichi, Baie-Sainte-Anne and Rogersville.
Buses are delayed for the Francophone South areas of Saint-Jean, Quispamsis, Moncton and Dieppe.
Highways in northeastern New Brunswick remain closed this morning after plows were pulled off the road before midnight last night.
Northern New Brunswick can expect an additional 2 to 4 cm of snow today.