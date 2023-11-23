Some central N.B. schools closed because of power outages

Several schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed Thursday after a day of heavy snow and power outages for some.

According to the district's website, the following schools will be closed because of power outages:

Gibson-Neill Elementary School

Burton Elementary School

Hubbard Avenue Elementary School

Harold Peterson Middle School

Lincoln Elementary Community School

Oromocto High School

Minto High School

Minto Elementary-Middle School

The N.B. Power website shows over 7,000 customers still without power on Thursday morning with most in the southwestern and central regions of the province.

Some outages are expected to be restored between noon and 1 p.m., but for others, including all Fredericton customers without power, the estimated restoration time isn't until 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Environment Canada reported that 40.3 mm of precipitation was recorded at the Fredericton airport.

The snow, which was followed by rain, made for bad road conditions in some areas and a number of vehicle accidents.