School closures continue as weather forecast to stay hot and humid

Schools in all anglophone and some francophone school districts are closing early again Tuesday as heat warnings extend to a second day.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures as high as 33 C. The humidex will make it feel like 41 C in southern and central New Brunswick. Fourteen heat warnings have been issued covering most of the province, except some northern and northeastern areas.

All schools in Anglophone East will close early. A notice sent to parents says elementary school students will begin going home at 11 a.m., students in Grades 3-8 at 11:45 a.m., and high school at 12:15 p.m.

Anglophone South superintendent Zoe Watson said she'd never seen school dismissed early because of high heat before Monday. She said usually, teachers and students would have fans and air conditioning to make the heat more tolerable, but because of COVID-19, a new "guideline" prohibits their usage.

"We are concerned about the fans or the air conditioning that recycles air inside the classroom," she told Information Morning Saint John.

Five schools in St. Stephen, where humidity will make it feel like 42 C, will be dismissed early, she said. Six schools in Sussex, and schools in Belleisle will also be dismissed early. She said she will be keeping an eye on the temperature in the Hampton area to see if it rises enough to warrant early dismissal.

Anglophone West said there will be early dismissal for all schools except five that have cooling systems.

The schools that will have a full day are: McAdam High School, Harvey High School, Royal Road Elementary School, Nashwaaksis Middle School and Minto Elementary Middle School. Students in all other schools will leave three hours early.

Anglophone North will dismiss students in all Bathurst-area schools early. In the Miramichi area, schools will close early except for Gretna Green School, which will be open for the full day. For the Rexton area, schools except Bonar Law Memorial will have early dismissal.

The Francophone South district says most schools will be learning from home Tuesday. Only Carrefour Beausoleil, Régionale de Baie Sainte-Anne, Sainte-Anne school in Fredericton, and Samuel-de-Champlain school in Saint John, will operate as usual. These schools have air conditioning or are located in areas where it will be a little cooler, the district said on its website.

All Francophone Northwest district students will stay home Tuesday, according to a notice on the district's website.

On Monday, some or all schools in every district had an early day because of the heat warnings.

The heat is forcast to let up Tuesday night.