Nasty weather forces most schools to close on Friday, thousands still without power

Several schools have already closed across the province ahead of Friday's major snow storm.

All schools in the Anglophone East, Anglophone North, Anglophone South School Districts, as well as the Francophone South District are closed.

In the Anglophone West School District, all schools are closed in zones two through nine.:

Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover

Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland, Woodstock

Canterbury, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, Millville, McAdam, Harvey

Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown

Greater Fredericton Area (including New Maryland, Keswick Ridge, Nashwaak Valley)

Oromocto, Geary, Burton, Lincoln, Fredericton Junction

Chipman, Minto

Cambridge Narrows, Gagetown

Classes at the New Brunswick Community College in Woodstock and St. Andrews, are also cancelled for the day.

Snow and ice

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for most of the province. Between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected, which could mix with ice pellets Friday afternoon. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are also expected throughout the day.

The weather agency said snow will develop over southwestern New Brunswick early this morning and spread across the province.

Jill Maepea, a warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada in Fredericton, said the storm is approaching the province from the southwest.

She said snow has started falling in the St. Stephen and Saint John areas and is heading for Fredericton within the next hour.

"The system is actually moving quite quickly but toward this evening it should taper to a few flurries," she said.

She said rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas and visibility could be reduced in heavy snow.

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice. 2:26

A special weather statement is also in effect for Edmundston, Madawaska County, Campbellton, the western half of Restigouche County, Grand Falls, Victoria County, Saint John, Grand Manan and Charlotte County.

Environment Canada said wintry weather is expected in those areas as well, but snowfall amounts should remain under 15 cm.

Chilly temperatures

Maepea said temperatures have been below normal over the past few weeks in New Brunswick.

This time of year, she said temperatures range between 4 C and –4 C. But over the next few days, the province can expect to see highs of 0 C and an average low of –8 C.

"This pattern can develop anywhere between November and April, where we just get in a position where we're in a storm track," she said.

"It often keeps pulling down cold air from the north and we also have this nice warm moist flow from the southwest … it keeps our temperatures below normal."

But she said the cold air should pass relatively soon.

"The tricky part is always determining when it will move out of the area."

Thousands still without power

Close to 4,000 NB Power customers are still without electricity on Friday morning. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

As another winter storm approaches, close to 4,000 NB Power customers are already without electricity this morning.

About 3,500 of those NB Power customers are in the Lameque area on the Acadian Peninsula.

As many as 19,000 NB Power customers lost electricity Wednesday when strong winds hit the province.

The outages came less than two weeks after a major wind storm whipped through New Brunswick, causing about 100,000 customers to lose power. Some customers waited more than five days before their power was restored.